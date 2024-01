Kara Schoeffling is a public relations executive, working with a variety of clients across the Middle East. Enthusiastic about women’s entrepreneurship in the Middle East, Schoeffling’s background in public policy and communications has been put to work advising startups, non-profit organizations, Fortune 500 companies and governments. A graduate of Georgetown University, Schoeffling is based in the UAE. Talk to her on Twitter at @Karasdxb