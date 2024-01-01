Mr. Draper

The UAE's first personalized shopping service for men.

Mr. Draper: some say he wasn't born, but tailored. A treasure trove of information, and author of the gentleman’s rulebook. Effortless style, and permanently fashionable. Elusive, but always appears when you need him. Let us know if you spot him!

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Lifestyle

Visible Spectrum: The Gentleman's (Easy) Guide To Color Matching

The addition of color can make or break an outfit.

Lifestyle

Up Your Style Quotient: Four Must-Have Blazers For Any Occasion

The blazer is often the unsung hero of a man's wardrobe.

Lifestyle

Dress For Success: A Guide To Getting The Business Casual Look Right

Dress codes may seem like a formal and outdated concept, but they can be useful to follow and needn't be limiting.

More Authors You Might Like