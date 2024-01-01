Mr. Draper
The UAE's first personalized shopping service for men.
Mr. Draper: some say he wasn't born, but tailored. A treasure trove of information, and author of the gentleman’s rulebook. Effortless style, and permanently fashionable. Elusive, but always appears when you need him. Let us know if you spot him!
Visible Spectrum: The Gentleman's (Easy) Guide To Color Matching
The addition of color can make or break an outfit.
Up Your Style Quotient: Four Must-Have Blazers For Any Occasion
The blazer is often the unsung hero of a man's wardrobe.
Dress For Success: A Guide To Getting The Business Casual Look Right
Dress codes may seem like a formal and outdated concept, but they can be useful to follow and needn't be limiting.
