Cari is taking customer-centricity to a whole new level with its zero commissions offering, as well as a 30-minute delivery promise.

2023 has been "a rollercoaster of challenges and triumphs" for Abdullah Al Mutawa, founder and CEO of GetCari, a zero-commission food delivery platform that was launched in 2022 in Kuwait, and now operates in Saudi Arabia and the UAE as well.

Of course, Al Mutawa is no stranger to the ups and downs of the entrepreneurial ride- after all, he was formerly the co-founder and CEO of Carriage, a food delivery service launched in 2016 that went on to be acquired by Germany-headquartered Delivery Hero a year later.

It is thus with that wealth of experience that Al Mutawa is now leading Cari, which is taking customer-centricity to a whole new level with its zero commissions offering, as well as a 30-minute delivery promise- and this is easily evident in the how the business has grown over the past year.

"On the positive side, we've seen great progress in our user base, a testament to the hunger for a fair and transparent food delivery experience," Al Mutawa says. "On the flip side, the challenges have fueled our determination to innovate and enhance our services even further. Personally, it's a journey of resilience, and I believe challenges are the building blocks of success."

Abdullah Al Mutawa, founder and CEO, Cari. Source: Cari

Having thus set out to redefine food delivery with Cari, Al Mutawa is looking forward to entering 2024 with all guns blazing. "As we step into the new year, my excitement knows no bounds," Al Mutawa says. "The one thing I'm fervently looking forward to in 2024 is expanding our reach, while maintaining our commitment to zero commissions. It matters to me, because it aligns with our vision of making quality food accessible, without burdening our partners. Watch out for this space, as it's a testament to our unwavering dedication to a fair and flourishing food delivery ecosystem!"

Reflections 2023: Abdullah Al Mutawa shares his key insights from the year that was

Passion fuels innovation "This year reinforced the notion that passion is the driving force behind innovation. It's the fuel that propels us to think beyond the ordinary, challenge the status quo, and create a platform that genuinely serves both users and restaurants."

Adaptability is non-negotiable "The business landscape is dynamic, and adaptability is non-negotiable. This year highlighted the importance of staying agile, embracing change, and being proactive in navigating the ever-evolving industry terrain. It's not just a lesson; it's a survival skill. In the grand tapestry of Cari, we have commitment to revolutionize food delivery, and I'm honored to lead a team that shares this vision. The journey ahead is exhilarating, and we invite everyone to be a part of the Cari experience- where good food meets passion, and vision meets reality."

