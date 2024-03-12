⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Bridging Worlds: A Global Entrepreneur's Journey To Mastery And Innovation This approach is not just about achieving goals, but about embarking on a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and fulfillment.

By Jeremiah O’Brian

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

As an entrepreneur who has navigated the vibrant streets of global markets, from the artisanal corners of Kashmir to the innovation hubs of Dubai, I've encountered a tapestry of lessons that have fundamentally shaped my approach to business and personal growth.

My journey, much like the practice of manifesting success, has been about bridging worlds and leveraging diverse insights to transform my professional life. Here, I share a synthesis of this journey with practical steps inspired by both my experiences as well as the foundational principles of manifestation, aiming to guide fellow entrepreneurs and professionals.

STEP 1: CLARIFY YOUR VISION

My travels have taught me the power of a clear vision. In the bustling markets of Mumbai, entrepreneurs with a sharp, focused idea succeed amidst chaos. Similarly, setting tangible, bold goals for your career is the first step toward manifesting success. Visualization, a practice I've embraced in various cultures, primes your subconscious to recognize and seize the opportunities that align with your objectives.

STEP 2: CULTIVATE SELF-BELIEF

Encountering diverse entrepreneurial spirits has reinforced my understanding of self-worth as a cornerstone of success. From the resilient craftsmen of Kashmir, to the tech visionaries of Silicon Valley, the common thread is a profound belief in their capability. Adopting affirmations such as "I am capable of anything I put my mind to" can significantly elevate your confidence, enabling you to overcome fears and doubts.

STEP 3: ALIGN ACTIONS WITH GOALS

The principle of taking proactive steps towards your vision is universally acknowledged. My engagement with innovators and leaders across different continents has shown me that action is the bridge between the conceptual and the tangible. Ask yourself: "What would I do if I weren't afraid?" Let the answer guide your decisions, pushing you beyond your comfort zone towards your desired future.

STEP 4: NAVIGATE CHALLENGES WITH RESILIENCE

Adversity is an inevitable companion on the path to success. Reflecting on the entrepreneurial resilience I've witnessed -from the street vendors of Delhi, to the boardrooms of Dubai- I've learned to view challenges as opportunities for growth. Writing down lessons from each setback transforms obstacles into steppingstones, strengthening your resolve, and refining your strategy.

STEP 5: PRACTICE GRATITUDE

Gratitude is a transformative force. It shifts your focus from what is lacking to what is abundant, fostering a positive mindset that attracts further success. Integrating a weekly gratitude practice within my team has not only enhanced our morale, but has also opened our eyes to the multitude of opportunities and achievements we might have otherwise overlooked.

STEP 6: TURN ENVY INTO INSPIRATION

In the competitive realms of business, envy can be a destructive force. However, my journey has taught me to reinterpret envy as a signal highlighting areas of aspiration. By seeking inspiration from those we admire, be it through literature, conversations, or documentaries, we can channel our energies into authentic and innovative pursuits.

STEP 7: TRUST THE PROCESS

Finally, the essence of manifesting success lies in trust. My entrepreneurial journey, enriched by the wisdom of cultures and the innovation of industries, has underscored the importance of surrendering to the journey. Trusting that each experience is a step towards your ultimate goal allows for a calmer, more confident navigation through the ups and downs of business.

In weaving together the insights gleaned from my global experiences with the practical steps of manifesting success, I aim to offer a blueprint for entrepreneurs to transform their professional lives. This approach is not just about achieving goals, but about embarking on a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and fulfillment.

Jeremiah O’Brian

CEO, Emerge Global, professor, University of South Cailfornia, and TEDx speaker and coach.

Jeremiah O’Brian is the CEO of Emerge Global, a professor at the University of South Cailfornia (USC), and a TEDx speaker and coach. 

O'Brian embodies transformative leadership and intellectual agility, seamlessly merging the realms of academia, entrepreneurship, and mentorship. As the visionary CEO of Emerge Global, he stands to empower professionals, students, and leaders alike to unlock their latent potential and step into their power. His innovative programs, such as "Step Into Your Power: Give Your Own TED Talk," reflect his commitment to honing the art of persuasive communication, ensuring participants captivate and resonate with their audiences. 

O'Brian's "Secure Your Future: Navigate College Acceptance" initiative underscores his prowess in demystifying the college admissions process, guiding aspiring students towards their dream universities with success. Furthermore, his tailored "Crafted For Leaders, By Leaders" consulting services are a testament to his ability to elevate C-suite executives, enhancing their leadership and organizational impact. 

Holding a master’s from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and on the path to an MBA/JD Dual Degree from Pepperdine, O'Brian's academic and professional journey is a beacon of interdisciplinary excellence. His TEDxUSC talk and role as a coach for TED speakers underscore his passion for storytelling and public speaking, making him a craftsman crafting narratives that inspire action and change. 

