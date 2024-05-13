📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Masters Of Change, Episode 10: Amanda Gravitis, CEO, Smart Salem Gravitis shares her insights into how the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction is set to dictate the future of Smart Salem.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the latest episode of Masters of Change, we speak with Amanda Gravitis, the Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, a UAE-based high-tech visa medical testing provider.

With extensive experience and a proven track record in leadership, Gravitis has stepped into her position with a clear vision for the company's future. Gravitis shares her insights into how the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction is set to dictate the future of Smart Salem. From her strategic approach within leadership to her plans for driving growth and expansion, Gravitis also provides viewers with an inside look into her goals for Smart Salem. The conversation then delves into Gravitis' entrepreneurial journey, exploring the challenges, triumphs, and lessons learned along the way.

Watch the full episode to gain insights into how Gravitis' leadership style and strategic thinking is set to continue to drive its success in the high-tech visa medical testing industry, and thus propel it into a new era of innovation and growth.

Related: Masters Of Change, Episode 9: Bundeep Singh Rangar, Founder, PremFina
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Urges Entrepreneurs To Leverage Regional Strengths Over Replicating Foreign Models

"I don't want the next Tesla or the next Uber- I want to know what makes you stand out without comparing yourself to a trillion-dollar company."

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Leadership

The Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards Returns On June 6, 2024, In Dubai, UAE; Nominations Are Now Welcome

Shortlisted companies and individuals will be vetted by the Entrepreneur Middle East team and then the judging committee, chaired by Mastercard and industry leaders.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

Business France's Axel Baroux Welcomes The GCC Business Community To France For Vision Golfe 2024

Vision Golfe 2024 is expected to open new avenues for commercial partnerships between France and GCC countries.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Living

The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

The most successful people on the planet are also the people most likely to devote an hour a day to reading and learning.

By John Rampton
Entrepreneurs

Big Goals, Bold Choices: Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, Head, Metaverse Fashion Week

"As a passionate fan of science fiction and theories like the multiverse and string theory, I've always been intrigued by the possibilities they suggest for transcending the limitations of our reality."

By Tamara Pupic