In the latest episode of Masters of Change, we speak with Amanda Gravitis, the Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, a UAE-based high-tech visa medical testing provider.

With extensive experience and a proven track record in leadership, Gravitis has stepped into her position with a clear vision for the company's future. Gravitis shares her insights into how the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction is set to dictate the future of Smart Salem. From her strategic approach within leadership to her plans for driving growth and expansion, Gravitis also provides viewers with an inside look into her goals for Smart Salem. The conversation then delves into Gravitis' entrepreneurial journey, exploring the challenges, triumphs, and lessons learned along the way.

Watch the full episode to gain insights into how Gravitis' leadership style and strategic thinking is set to continue to drive its success in the high-tech visa medical testing industry, and thus propel it into a new era of innovation and growth.

