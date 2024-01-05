You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Avey CEO Dr. Mohammad Hammoud is our guest for the newest episode of Masters of Change, a series by Entrepreneur Middle East that delves into the stories and strategies of entrepreneurs steering some of the most inventive companies in the Middle East.

As a technology company striving to change lives across the globe through an innovative healthcare solution, Avey empowers its users with a tailored health journey where one can self-diagnose instantly with the most accurate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic algorithm in the world, then connect with the right doctors physically or virtually, order medicines and more with complete ease, and further commune with health-conscious people.

This episode will thus see Dr. Hammoud, the entrepreneur at the helm of Avey, share how he came to build this gamechanging healthcare solution, which, as of February 2023, has been downloaded more than 1.1 millon times around the world. Check out the full video to learn how Dr. Hammoud and Avey are truly changing lives!

