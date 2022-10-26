"We Got Funded!" Kuwait-Based Fintech Startup Ruba Raises Pre-Seed Funding Round To Boost Its Mission To Make Education Accessible

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ruba, a Kuwait-based fintech startup with a mission to make education accessible, has raised an undisclosed amount in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round from a select number of strategic angel investors.

Ruba Ruba co-founders Ameen Nadoom, Fawaz Al-Rashdan and Menawer Al-Azmi

Founded in 2021 by Ameen Nadoom, Fawaz Al-Rashdan and Menawer Al-Azmi, Ruba enables parents to pay for their children's school tuition fees in easy instalments on a monthly basis at zero cost. The startup partners with private nurseries, K-12 schools, universities, and other academic providers in Kuwait, with an aim to expand across the MENA region.

According to co-founder and CEO Ameen Nadoom, Ruba initially started off as a smart directory to help parents make an educated decision about the best school for their child's future. Seeing the market needs and feedback, Nadoom says, "We decided to shift our focus by offering [a] Shariah-compliant enroll-now-pay-later (ENPL) solution for private schools and nurseries in the region."

With experiences ranging from management consulting, banking, telco, and retail in the GCC and North America, the co-founders were keen to tackle the challenges that parents encounter when parents face costly tuition fees over two or three installments every school year, resulting in a cash flow issue and stress. With the fully digital API-first platform, parents can easily request for a breakdown of the lump sums into affordable monthly installments, and at the same time, eliminate reconciliation challenges and delays for educational institutions.

Having gone live with its platform earlier this September, Nadoom says the traction they've witnessed have been tremendous. "We are grateful to all the educational institutions and parents who believed in us from the start," he says. "We aren't just any typical financing solution but are one focused on a social cause that will touch the lives of every household."

Nadoom is also confident in the platform's differentiating factors from competitors in the market. The platform provides a full digital onboarding process that is focused and dedicated to offering a financing solution, says Nadoom. The startup's presence in Kuwait is a bonus too. He adds, "Being GCC locals and having a very good understanding of the culture and the market overall [helps as well]."

The new capital will be used to grow the team and further launch the digital solution and market it across the region. Besides that, in the coming months, the team plans to include more universities as early as next year and expand to the KSA market in early 2023.

And as for fellow entrepreneurs seeking to raise funds as well, Nadoom advises, "Start early and budget in ample time, prioritize smart money, and listen and learn." He concludes, "Never give up."

