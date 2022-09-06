Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East, Returns On September 19, 2022, To Share Tips For Entrepreneurs Amid The Funding Winter

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Running a small business in a tough economy caused by a global pandemic and a difficult macroeconomic situation has put many entrepreneurs to test and required them to hone their business plans and adjust their growth strategies. With investors increasingly advising that founders should ensure "at least two to four years of runway" for their ventures, it becomes obvious that both securing funds and keeping the business going have become significant challenges for entrepreneurs today.

The September edition of the quarterly conference style Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, investors, funding experts, and the general community to explore how businesses can navigate such volatile periods and position themselves stronger for the future.

Following a welcome address by the Dtec team, the event will kick off with a fireside chat with Sacha Haider, Partner, Global Ventures, about raising funds during a bear market.

The ensuing panel discussion moderated by Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas will further look into techniques that entrepreneurs can utilize in order to keep their business afloat during unstable markets. It will host the following panelists Tina Daher, Senior Investment Professional at Shorooq Partners, Aziz Gamil, co-founder of Santra app, Michael Askew, co-founder of Ask Who, and Julien Plouzeau, Senior Manager - Investment and Portfolio at Dtec, DSO.

