Newly-Launched Accelerator JOIN Fincubator Expected To Drive Fintech Innovation In Jordan

The Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), a private shareholding company owned by the Central Bank of Jordan, and Copenhagen-headquartered Rainmaking Innovation to support the development of fintech startups in Jordan.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

JOIN Fincubator

The Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), a private shareholding company owned by the Central Bank of Jordan, has entered into a collaboration with Copenhagen-headquartered corporate innovation and venture development builder Rainmaking Innovation to support the development of fintech startups in Jordan.

The strategic partnership agreement marks the onset of the programs of JoPACC's fintech incubator JOIN Fincubator, which was first announced during the proceedings of the 20th edition of the MENA ICT Forum, in November 2022. It establishes JoPACC's JOIN Fincubator as one of Rainmaking's first initiatives in the Jordanian market.

JOIN Fincubator responds to the need for a centralized environment for fintech startups, enterprises, and financial institutions as a way of building on new ideas. It provides entrepreneurs and innovators with access to infrastructure, a sandbox, and specialized systems that enable them to test and refine their fintech products and services.

JOIN Fincubator programs will be supported by Startupbootcamp, a Rainmaking Innovation firm that is regarded as one of the top five accelerators in the world.

"This collaboration with JoPACC is a testament to Startupbootcamp's expertise in fintech and our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the Jordanian ecosystem," says Rainmaking MENA CEO Ibrahim Seksek. "We believe that JOIN Fincubator will be a key driver of innovation and growth in Jordan and the broader MENA region's digital economy."

