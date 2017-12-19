You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

MENA Investors' Forecasts for 2018: Allen Taylor, MD, Endeavor Catalyst Investors are out with their forecasts for the MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem money and they are bullish, to say the least.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Endeavor UAE

We picked the brains of investors looking at the Arab world for their expectations of the MENA entrepreneurial landscape in 2018, and their thoughts on sectors that we should keep an eye on next year. Here's what Allen Taylor, Managing Director, Endeavor Catalyst, told us.

"I think Egypt is still very much "underfunded" based on the level of entrepreneurial talent, demographics, market size, and so on. On the heels of the successful consumer-focused tech businesses, such as Souq.com, Careem, Anghami and Propertyfinder, I believe that there will very likely be a group of very big enterprise software, or "B2B', businesses built in the region. Education technology —and the overall distribution of knowledge (e.g. books, publishing, school systems)— are other areas that are ripe for disruption."

Related: MENA Investors' Forecasts for 2018: twofour54's Asma Al Qaseer and Dana Horska
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

How To Improve Your Soft Skills and Emotional Intelligence in 7 Easy Steps

Using these simple but effective approaches will help a person in their business, life and relationships.

By Zamir Shukho
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Told Meta Engineers to 'Figure Out' Snapchat's Privacy Protections: 'We Have No Analytics on Them'

Recently unsealed court documents detail "Project Ghostbusters," Meta's project to work around Snapchat's end-to-end encryption to intercept data.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

I Started a Semi-Passive Side Hustle That Earns $33,000 a Week on Amazon: 'Selling There Is a No-Brainer'

Dr. Jenny Woo wanted to create a product that would help people connect, and it turned out to be a lucrative one.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

The man who married a hologram in Japan can no longer communicate with his virtual wife

The software that allowed the interaction is no longer supported and the man can no longer interact with the hologram with which he had a relationship for years.

By Entrepreneur en Español
Women Entrepreneur™

Rayne Founder Sarah Jones On How To Build Solutions That Address Real Market Needs

"Embrace failure as a learning opportunity- because not every idea or decision will lead to success, and that's okay."

By Tamara Pupic
Growing a Business

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

He arrived in America with limited resources and then grew a business 10X. Here are his tips for accomplishing any massive goal.

By