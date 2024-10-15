Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Saudi Arabia's National Payments Scheme mada and Seamless Saudi Arabia Partner for Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024, Taking Place in Riyadh on October 22-24, 2024 Business leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across the globe will gather to discuss market disruptors and technologies shaping the world of digital commerce.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Seamless Saudi Arabia, an event focusing on payments, fintech, and digital commerce in the MENA region, has partnered with the Saudi Arabia's national payments scheme mada for its third edition which will be held at the Riyadh Front Centre on October 22-24, 2024.

The partnership is expected to craft an agenda dedicated to exploring the latest innovations and trends in the payments industry.

"Mada's expertise and leadership in the payments and digital commerce industry make them the right partner as we work together to deliver a world class event that meets the needs of the industry in these ever-evolving times," said Joseph Ridley, General Manager, Terrapinn Middle East, the organizer of Seamless Saudi Arabia.

Globally relevant speakers from organizations including World Economic Forum, Alrajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi Awwal Bank, Arab National Bank, Bank aljazira, Bank Albilad, Gulf International Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, United Arab Bank, Disney, noon, Hilton, Cenomi, Panda Retail, Brands for Less Group, Alsulaiman Group, Apparel Group, Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets will share their insights at the conference.

Additionally, over 600 companies from across the globe will showcase their latest innovations in payments, fintech, e-commerce, retail, home delivery, and digital marketing. Top companies exhibiting at the free-to-attend event include 7X, channels by stc, Geidea, AU, anb, Bayan Credit Bureau, Elm, Foodics, Mastercard, neoleap, Nami, OneCard, SingleView, Tiqmo, Unifonic, ValueFirst, ZAPS and many others. Partners also confirmed include, Strategic Fintech Partner, Fintech Saudi, and Knowledge Partner, Monsha'at.

