Business leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across the globe will gather to discuss market disruptors and technologies shaping the world of digital commerce.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Seamless Saudi Arabia, an event focusing on payments, fintech, and digital commerce in the MENA region, has partnered with the Saudi Arabia's national payments scheme mada for its third edition which will be held at the Riyadh Front Centre on October 22-24, 2024.

The partnership is expected to craft an agenda dedicated to exploring the latest innovations and trends in the payments industry.

"Mada's expertise and leadership in the payments and digital commerce industry make them the right partner as we work together to deliver a world class event that meets the needs of the industry in these ever-evolving times," said Joseph Ridley, General Manager, Terrapinn Middle East, the organizer of Seamless Saudi Arabia.

Business leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across the globe will gather to discuss market disruptors and technologies shaping the world of digital commerce.

Globally relevant speakers from organizations including World Economic Forum, Alrajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi Awwal Bank, Arab National Bank, Bank aljazira, Bank Albilad, Gulf International Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, United Arab Bank, Disney, noon, Hilton, Cenomi, Panda Retail, Brands for Less Group, Alsulaiman Group, Apparel Group, Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets will share their insights at the conference.

Additionally, over 600 companies from across the globe will showcase their latest innovations in payments, fintech, e-commerce, retail, home delivery, and digital marketing. Top companies exhibiting at the free-to-attend event include 7X, channels by stc, Geidea, AU, anb, Bayan Credit Bureau, Elm, Foodics, Mastercard, neoleap, Nami, OneCard, SingleView, Tiqmo, Unifonic, ValueFirst, ZAPS and many others. Partners also confirmed include, Strategic Fintech Partner, Fintech Saudi, and Knowledge Partner, Monsha'at.

Related: Digital Commerce Conference Seamless Middle East Returns For Its 23rd Edition To The Dubai World Trade Center From May 23-24, 2023