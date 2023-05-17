The free-to-attend gathering will be attended by over 500 speakers from renowned names in the global digital commerce ecosystem, such as JP Morgan & Chase, Credit Suisse, Emirates NBD, Amazon, and Disney+.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Seamless Middle East, an annual event that brings together regional and global digital commerce stakeholders, is returning to the UAE in its 23rd year.

Set to be held from May 23-24, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the conference and exhibition will be held under the patronage of H.H. Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Interior, and in partnership with the League of Arab States, a regional organization of Arab states in the MENA, and the Arab Federation of Digital Economy. The organizing party behind Seamless Middle East is UAE-based events management firm Terrapin.

The free-to-attend gathering will be attended by over 500 speakers from renowned names in the global digital commerce ecosystem, such as JP Morgan & Chase, Banque Misr, State Bank of India, Credit Suisse, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq, Chalhoub, Nestle, Choithrams, Amazon, Disney+, Al Futtaim Group, and many more. Seamless Middle East 2023 is thus expected to host over exhibitors across sectors such as digital payments, banking, fintech, retail, e-commerce, home delivery and digital marketing, among others.

The event's official opening address will be delivered by H.E. Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and Head of the Executive Office of Specialized Arab Federations Forum, at 9:30am on May 23, 2023 at DWTC's Banking Innovation Theatre. This will be followed by a special address from H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit Ali, Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

Nine co-located in-person brand events -namely Seamless Payments, Seamless Fintech, Seamless Banking, Seamless Identity, Seamless Cards, Seamless Retail, Seamless e-Commerce, Seamless Home Delivery and Seamless Digital Marketing- will simultaneously take place at DWTC's Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3 over the course of two days. Each of these events will aim to put a spotlight on business verticals and solutions that can benefit from advancements in digital trends.

Visitors at the event will be able to get acquainted with some of the latest technology solutions in the Middle East and beyond. Companies that will be showcasing their solutions at Seamless Middle East include Geidea, a UAE-based restaurant point-of-sale solution; Dubai Store, a UAE-based online marketplace for electronics, mobiles, fashion apparel and beauty products; Foodics, a Saudi Arabia-based fintech and foodtech platform; neoleap, a Saudi Arabia-based financial global digital solutions company; Noqodi, a UAE-based fintech platform; Tap Payments, a UAE-based online payments solution; Unifonic, a Saudi Arabia-based customer engagement platform; Verifone, a US-based multinational corporation that offers digital payment solutions; Visa | Cybersource, a payments platform by US-based digital payments platform Visa that offers fraud detection capabilities; Worldpay by FIS, a global payment processing platform for small business owners; and others.

Seamless Middle East visitors can also attend other curated content activities that will be on display on the show floor, such as The E-Commerce University, Startup Stories, Start-up Pitch-off, Fintech Pavilion, and TikTok for Business Bootcamp.

When discussing the event's goal to be inclusive of SMEs, Terrapinn Middle East General Manager Joseph Ridley highlighted the need for greater collaborations within the business community. "Educating and digitizing the 23 million small and medium businesses (SMEs) and micro SMEs across the Middle East is a monumental task and needs ongoing collaboration between the private and public sector both domestically and internationally to help drive digital commerce," Ridley said. "To break down the perception that technology comes at a cost, Seamless will educate businesses how to measure and achieve return on investment. As a platform, Seamless shines a light on these challenges and many more, we bring together the representation from across the ecosystem as we have over 300 startups on the expo floor ready to be greeted by our 20,000 registered attendees."

Those interested in attending Seamless Middle East from May 23-24, 2023 can register for free at www.seamless-expo.com/ME.

Related: Newly-Launched Accelerator JOIN Fincubator Expected To Drive Fintech Innovation In Jordan