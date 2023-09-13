You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Toko FZE (Toko), a fintech spinoff of the global law firm DLA Piper, has partnered with business solutions and corporate services Virtuzone to transform early-stage private equity fundraising in Dubai by using blockchain technology that will enhance transparency, accessibility, and opportunity for both investors and businesses.

For its tokenized equity crowdfunding platform for early-stage and fast-growth companies, Toko is one of the first companies in Dubai to be granted full market virtual asset service provider licence from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).

"The VARA regulatory framework has been custom designed for virtual asset transactions, providing a robust and clear route to market that is going to support the transformation of investments and facilitate financial inclusion," Scott Thiel, Managing Director of Toko. "At Toko, we believe in improving the world and reshaping the virtual asset management landscape through cutting-edge technology, regulatory compliance, and a user-centric approach, and this partnership with Virtuzone provides a wonderful platform to achieve this."

Neil Petch, co-founder and Chairman of Virtuzone, believes that his company's partnership with Toko will help make Dubai an even more attractive destination for startups and entrepreneurs seeking funding. "Our strategic collaboration with Toko also aligns with the UAE's National Entrepreneurship Agenda, which aims to establish the UAE as home to 10 unicorn companies by 2031," he said.

