Abu Dhabi-Based Agthia Group Launches US$54 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund Co-founded by Agthia Group and ADQ, Agthia Ventures is envisioned to provide greater access to innovation to Agthia Group.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agthia Group
Alan Smith, CEO, Agthia Group

Agthia Group PJSC, a food and beverage company that is a part of the Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, ADQ, has launched a US$54 million (AED200 million) corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, Agthia Ventures, to help F&B companies to scale their operations and accelerate product development and market adoption.

Agthia Ventures, which is partially funded by ADQ, will be co-managed by Touchdown Ventures, a US-based agency creating venture capital programs for corporations. The fund is stage-agnostic, and it will invest primarily in companies with clear product-market fit that are demonstrating revenue growth.

Investments will focus on brands, categories, and solutions across Agthia's portfolio that are both complementary and adjacent to its business model. Target investment interests include premium and "better for you" snacks and beverages, functional water and hydration, alternative proteins, sustainability solutions in farming and packaging, e-commerce solutions for the food and beverage industry, and other capability enhancements relevant to Agthia's value chain.

"Innovation is the lifeblood of Agthia Group and plays a vital role in our strategic vision of being a leading food and beverage company in the MENA region and beyond by 2025," said Alan Smith, Chief Executive of Agthia Group, in a statement. "In conjunction with our internal research and development (R&D) initiatives, our CVC will give us access to cutting-edge technologies and market insights from dynamic entrepreneurs, helping to future-proof our growth and strengthening our ability to meet the evolving needs of consumers across multiple territories. In turn, Agthia will offer our product, market, and distribution expertise to the entrepreneurs supported by the program to help them succeed."

