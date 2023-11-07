You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One of the posts that I have saved on my Instagram profile is this viral video that was created in 2020 by a content creator called Oghenetega Orhorhoro. She is perhaps better known by the "tegareacts" handle that she uses for her social media profiles on TikTok and Instagram, with most of her posts featuring her responding humorously to the inventiveness of her fellow content creators on such platforms. However, the video I've saved showcases Orhorhoro in a different vein- in this one, she's sharing what she calls a public service announcement to anyone finding it hard to keep going amid challenging circumstances. And the crux of her message to all of them? "Continue. You can keep going. You can do this. Continue."

I've been finding myself rewatching this video by Orhorhoro as a routine of sorts in the last couple of weeks, and this, I believe, is an indication to not just how hard I have been finding it to go on with "business as usual" while bearing witness to the ongoing war in Palestine. This is not a feeling exclusive to me, of course- I've been privy to entrepreneurs around me questioning the point of doing anything with their businesses in these times, and survivor's guilt seems to have pervaded most of our minds right now. And even if we disregard work, the idea that we have to take care of ourselves and our mental health in these times just seems wrong and disgustingly privileged.

This is where Orhorhoro's message comes into play for me- she urges us to "continue," in spite of all the feelings that may be weighing us down right now. Nothing might seem enough, be it with the social media posts we amplify, or the aid that we contribute - but, like Orhorhoro says, we must continue, all the same. Indeed, the work we do might not seem to matter in the larger scheme of things right now, but take a moment to recollect the vision and mission with which you started your endeavor, and continue showing up for what you believe in. Continue doing what you need to do to earn and take care of yourself, and continue to do what you can for those who can't do that for themselves. Continue to hope against hope. Just don't stop- continue.

