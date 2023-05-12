Deliverect Acquires ChatFood To Unlock Growth For The Restaurant Industry

"The acquisition of ChatFood is an important step for Deliverect in MENA in particular, given the company's notable presence and success in the region," said Naji Haddad, General Manager of MENA for Deliverect.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Naji Haddad, General Manager of MENA for Deliverect

Deliverect, a global SaaS company that integrates online orders from food delivery channels, has acquired ChatFood, an omni-channel ordering and data-driven marketing platform for hospitality brand, in a bid to create a unified solution that could enable profitable growth in the restaurant industry.

Together, Deliverect and ChatFood serve over 43,000 restaurants and food service businesses around the world and power over 300 million orders in 42 markets.

With the addition of ChatFood, Deliverect will offer customers a one-stop digital platform that eliminates complexity and drives value for both in-restaurant dining and online delivery experiences.

ChatFood's strength is in the Gulf region with more than 3,000 food service locations relying on their technology. "The acquisition of ChatFood is an important step for Deliverect in MENA in particular, given the company's notable presence and success in the region," said Naji Haddad, General Manager of MENA for Deliverect. "We are delighted to invest further in the Middle East, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to our customers here, as well as to the wider community."

ChatFood solutions have resulted in 35% higher average spend from customers, three times more tips, and 25% more labour efficiency. With this acquisition, benefits to the food service industry include new solutions Deliverect social media ordering that allows restaurants' customers to order from their social media accounts, and Deliverect order and pay that creates custom QR codes for menus, ordering, bill management, and payment.

ChatFood co-founders Benjamin Mouflard and Vini Rodrigues will remain with Deliverect, leading further growth and expansion. Zhong Xu, CEO and co-founder of Deliverect, said that his company now provides a 360-degree solution inspired by the challenges that their customers face.

