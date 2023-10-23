Hosted under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from November 1-2, 2023.

Dubai Chambers has unveiled two distinctive features of the upcoming Dubai Business Forum, which takes place at Madinat Jumeirah on November 1-2.

The first of these is The Deals Hub, which will serve as a new impact-driven platform that creates an innovative space for global business leaders and investors to announce partnerships and deals during the forum. Meanwhile, the Future Theatre program will create a curated platform for interaction with globally renowned speakers as they explore the groundbreaking innovations driving today's economies.

Speaking about The Deals Hub, H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, noted that it will be a dedicated space to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances, with signings witnessed by senior government officials, prominent figures from the public and private sectors, and representatives from the global media.

H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers. Source: Dubai Chambers

"The Dubai Business Forum creates a unique platform for investment agreements and business deals that will unlock exciting opportunities and promote sustainable economic growth," said H.E. Al Ghurair said. "The launch of The Deals Hub underlines Dubai's growing position as a leading capital of the global economy and reflects the emirate's continuing success in attracting foreign investment and supporting business expansion."

The Deals Hub thus reflects Dubai Chambers' commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment and further consolidates Dubai's position as a leading global city for doing business. Targeting an influential global audience, the dealmaking space will enable companies of all sizes from around the world to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business success.

The Deals Hub will host a full spectrum of agreements including major partnerships, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, large investments, and fundraising rounds; government contracts, cross-border trade agreements, and memorandums of understanding.

As for the Future Theatre program, this initiative will feature headlining keynote sessions examining a thoughtful mix of seven thematic pillars. Participants will take a deep dive into the future of industries, future of cities, future of investments, future of internet of things, future of jobs, future of cyber security, and future of robotics. The insightful experiential sessions will tackle the future trends set to catalyse growth in economies, industries, businesses, and society.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

Source: Dubai Chambers

Commenting on the Future Theatre program, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, "This year's Dubai Business Forum is designed to provide our global community of attendees, partners, and guest speakers with tailored opportunities to connect through meaningful conversations that will drive transformative growth and shape the future of business and trade. With an exciting lineup of sessions focusing on seven diverse topics, our Future Theatre sets the stage for thought-provoking conversations that will provide valuable insights and fresh perspectives on global trade and investments in a world shaped by digital transformation."

The opening session will feature a TED-style talk focusing on the future of industry pillar. Entitled The 4th Industrial Revolution: Powering Future Economies, it will shed light on the significant impact that industry 4.0 will have on the global economy.

The future of investments pillar will present a session examining thematic investments, which have grown in importance during the post-pandemic period. The session will also consider the impact of investment opportunities on future societies. Meanwhile, the future of jobs pillar will highlight the career paths of tomorrow and share insights on potential jobs of the future that reflect the fast-evolving digital landscape on a global and local level.

Additional sessions will examine the future of urban planning, how the growing use of AI and machine learning is transforming industries by enabling advanced IoT technologies, and the integration of robotics within the workplace, as well as the impact of ransomware and the importance of adopting robust cybersecurity measures.

The Future Theatre will host focused and intimate sessions that provide additional scope for interaction, creating an engaging platform for meaningful dialogue that complements the forum's compelling panel discussions and interactive main-stage sessions.

Hosted under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from November 1-2, 2023, under the theme Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.

The event builds on the success of Dubai Chambers' series of Global Business Forum events and is set to play a key role in contributing to the ambitious targets outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy over the coming decade.

It will bring together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments. Its ambitious agenda features 100 transformational projects aimed at doubling the size of the emirate's economy over the coming decade and consolidating Dubai's position among the top three cities around the world.

To register for the event, please visit register.dubaibusinessforum.com.

