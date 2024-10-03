Get All Access for $5/mo

Falcons Auction at Burj Al Arab Sets a New Bar for Success, Shaping the UAE's Collectibles Market The auction drew guests from around the world, allowing them to bid on exquisite treasures without any buyer's premium.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Held at the Burj Al Arab on September 28, 2024, the inaugural auction by Falcons, a UAE-based premier destination for auctions and private sales of luxury collectibles, set new standards for the luxury collectibles landscape in the UAE.

The event was hosted by the American television presenter and partner of Falcons, Steve Harvey, and the Saudi Arabian television presenter, Lojain Omran.

Falcons hosted 196 guests, with a total of 133 bids and 33 successful bids on a collection including 15 iconic automobiles, 15 sophisticated timepieces, and 15 prestigious Hermès handbags.

Among the sold pieces was Hermès Birkin 25 Noir, and Falcons donated the proceeds from this lot to Dubai Cares, an organization dedicated to improving children's access to quality primary education in developing countries. Lancia Delta Integrale Evo II, a limited edition Blue Lagos (1 of 215), with a certified low mileage, and Hermès Kelly Mini Doll Picto, a limited-edition Kelly Mini crafted premium Epsom leather in a refined biscuit hue, were also sold.

Following the auction, Falcons brought sports cards to the UAE for the first time in history by hosting the exclusive Falcons x Shyne sports break event, which was broadcast globally for sports card collectors to enjoy the thrill of uncovering hidden treasures.

