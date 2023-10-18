Integra Seven And Wamda Release A Report On The State Of Tech Talent In Dubai The report reveals that Dubai-based tech firms have started adopting a global approach by dispersing their tech teams across two to four countries.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Shutterstock

Integra Seven, a Dubai-based consulting agency, and Wamda, a digital platform for MENA entrepreneurs, have released a report titled State of Tech Talent Dubai 2023, which presents the challenges faced by tech companies in Dubai, strategies they use to attract and retain talent, and insights into policy enhancements for the local technology sector.

Launched at a dedicated session of GITEX x Expand North Star 2023, the State of Tech Talent Dubai 2023 report reveals several interesting trends, which includes the fact that Dubai-based tech firms have started adopting a global approach by dispersing their tech teams across two to four countries.

Furthermore, it states that the key markets from where Dubai-based companies source tech talent include the MENA region, India, Pakistan, Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and Türkiye. It also emphasizes LinkedIn and employee referrals as key sourcing channels, whereas building relationships with academia and internal recruitment units prove effective for some.

Despite an attrition rate of 8.75% in Dubai's tech sector, higher than the national average but lower than mature tech ecosystems like the USA, HR functions play a critical role in scaling up technology business, with 24% of founders' time dedicated to talent-related matters.

Related: Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Launches The Foundational Phase Of The Emirati Training Academy As Part Of Its Create Apps in Dubai Initiative

H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for International Trade.

"In an ever-evolving global economic landscape, the UAE understands that talent will be a cornerstone of our progress and a key form of competitive advantage, particularly in the fields of technology and innovation," said H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for International Trade. "Our forward-thinking economic agenda is successfully establishing the UAE as an attractive hub for global talent, a place where exceptional individuals can progress their careers or launch new businesses– and make a lasting contribution to the nation's success on the world stage as they do so."

According to report findings, 2/3 of employed tech developers in Dubai are open to new job opportunities. Reasons for job changes include: ownership opportunities, citizenship prospects, lifestyle benefits, and, most importantly, the chance to work with the latest technologies and learn new skills.

The report also includes an exclusive interview with Amadou Daffe, CEO of pan-African tech talent marketplace Gebeya, in which he shares his experience in re-skilling thousands of engineers and discusses Gebeya's plans to strengthen Dubai-Africa ties through skill and talent transfer.

"The State of Tech Talent Dubai 2023 report emerges at a pivotal moment in Dubai's tech ecosystem development, and provides stakeholders a well-researched insight into the dynamics of the opportunities, needs and challenges that face both talent and startups," said Fadi Ghandour, Chairman of Wamda.

Natalia Sycheva, Managing Director of Integra Seven, added, "Dubai's success as MENA's top tech ecosystem stems from collaboration among policy makers, venture builders, and talent. Our report elevates this public-private effort, fostering sustainable development in the Emirate."

The full report is now available for download here: https://www.integraseven.com/intelligence.

Related: Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Releases A Free Guide For Entrepreneurs Who Want To Launch Businesses In Dubai
