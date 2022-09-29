Abu Dhabi-Based Lyve Global Buys A Majority Stake In Shopini World As A Part Of Its US$150 Million Acquisition Strategy

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abu Dhabi-based B2B logistics SaaS platform Lyve Global has acquired a majority stake in Shopini World, a cross-border e-commerce logistics and solutions provider with operational presence in the UAE, USA, UK, Turkey, and China.

Lyve Global

The deal is a part of Lyve Global's plan to invest US$150 million in high quality acquisitions over the next two years in order to broaden its global portfolio and expand market reach.

The acquisition is expected to bring together operational synergies between Shopini's e-commerce solutions and international network and Lyve's technology and logistics infrastructure in the MENA region.

Nader Museitif, Chief Investment Officer at Lyve, said that combining Shopini's first- and middle-mile services with Lyve's solutions completes the entire logistics cycle, driving efficiencies, and greatly enhancing execution capabilities and customer reach for Lyve's e-commerce clients.

Achieving such results, Museitif added, requires continuous investments in Lyve Global's talent base, technology, and coverage. "It's a balancing game, and we are in a perpetual exercise to balance the market opportunity, basically demand, with the allocation of limited resources," Museitif said. "If done well, that exercise should yield growing sales with healthy economics. You spot a market need, you build a solution for it, and you make sure you end up with more money than what you started with after the sale."

Since launching in 2016, Lyve Global has been empowering businesses to digitize their customers' journey from order to payment to delivery. Today, the market need that Lyve Global fulfills is in helping businesses to establish a strong omni-channel presence and offer a seamless customer experience- all of which has proved important as digitization continues to disrupt the e-commerce landscape, especially in the MENA region.

"We're determined to continue building and expanding our offering in a way that meets our customers growth and digital transformation needs," Museitif added. "Our investment strategy is designed to complement and accelerate our organic efforts and we are looking forward to announcing more partnerships in the near future."

