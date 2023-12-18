Dive into the dynamic world of entrepreneurship with Episode 4 of Masters of Change featuring Feras Jalbout, founder and CEO of Baraka, an investment platform that provides educational content and access to regional investment opportunities.

In this episode, Jalbout generously shares his entrepreneurial journey, while also taking us through the intricacies of product development, and shedding light on the invaluable lessons learned from his time at Y Combinator. The conversation also extends beyond the business building, and we delve into the topics of financial literacy and investment principles.

Throughout the episode, listeners gain exclusive insights into how Jalbout validated the B2C fintech concept, a pivotal step that marked his departure from a successful career as an institutional investor. In doing so, Jalbout emphasizes the universal mantra of "just get started," a principle that transcends various facets of life.

Whether you're a seasoned investor or someone just embarking on their entrepreneurial journey, the lessons and experiences shared by Jalbout are sure to inspire and inform. Check out the full interview in the above video!

