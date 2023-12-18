Masters Of Change, Episode 4: Feras Jalbout, Founder And CEO, Baraka Dive into the dynamic world of entrepreneurship with Episode 4 of Masters of Change featuring Feras Jalbout, founder and CEO of Baraka, an investment platform that provides educational content and access to regional investment opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dive into the dynamic world of entrepreneurship with Episode 4 of Masters of Change featuring Feras Jalbout, founder and CEO of Baraka, an investment platform that provides educational content and access to regional investment opportunities.

In this episode, Jalbout generously shares his entrepreneurial journey, while also taking us through the intricacies of product development, and shedding light on the invaluable lessons learned from his time at Y Combinator. The conversation also extends beyond the business building, and we delve into the topics of financial literacy and investment principles.

Throughout the episode, listeners gain exclusive insights into how Jalbout validated the B2C fintech concept, a pivotal step that marked his departure from a successful career as an institutional investor. In doing so, Jalbout emphasizes the universal mantra of "just get started," a principle that transcends various facets of life.

Whether you're a seasoned investor or someone just embarking on their entrepreneurial journey, the lessons and experiences shared by Jalbout are sure to inspire and inform. Check out the full interview in the above video!

Related: Masters Of Change, Episode 1: PayTabs CEO Abdulaziz Al Jouf
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Growth Strategies FinTech Masters of Change

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2023: Rita Huang, Founder And CEO, iMile

Over six years since founding iMile, Huang continues to place creating a sense of purpose and human impact as central to her vision for her business.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Leadership

Follow The Leader: Dena Almansoori, Founder And CEO, Whitebox HR, And Group Chief Human Resources Officer, e&

As the first female C-suite executive at e&, and one of the youngest in its history, Almansoori was given the mandate to transform the enterprise.

By Devina Divecha
Leadership

Building a Resilient Workplace — 5 Strategies for Fostering a 'Got Your Back' Culture

How to create a supportive culture and help your employees become more resilient so they can thrive through the problems they confront.

By Adam Markel
Business Plans

7 Steps To A Winning Business Proposal

Seven essential steps to guarantee you get the contract.

By Sue Clayton
Starting a Business

7 Tips for Creating Your Own Co-working Space

Need to find other ambitious and motivated business professionals to work with? Build a place that will foster collaboration, creativity and inspiration.

By Peter Gasca
Growing a Business

Start The Year Strong — Adopt These 9 Money-Making Habits for Entrepreneurial Success in 2024

An entrepreneur of 20-plus years reveals his 9 money-making habits to keep growing his business year after year.

By Gene Marks