For the latest episode of Masters of Change, we are joined by Bundeep Singh Rangar, a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, dealmaker, and philanthropist, who shares his remarkable entrepreneurial journey, detailing the challenges he faced as well as the triumphs he achieved along the way.

In terms of his accomplishments, Rangar notably raised an impressive GBP27 million in debt and equity for his London-based insurtech firm, PremFina. This funding, sourced from renowned investors including Japan's Rakuten Capital, Silicon Valley giants, and prominent UK-based firms, propelled PremFina to become the leading alternative premium finance provider in the UK.

This episode also sees Rangar delve into the transformative potential of Web 4.0 in reshaping the technological landscape. As the visionary entrepreneur behind Glass Ventures, he leads the charge in identifying forward-thinking technology companies poised to disrupt industries with their innovative solutions.

Join us as we dive deep into Rangar's insights on navigating the entrepreneurial landscape of Web 4.0. Discover how you can leverage his expertise to thrive in the dynamic and rapidly evolving digital era in this episode of Masters of Change.

