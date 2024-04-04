Oweis Zahran talks about his entrepreneurial journey to date, offering insights into his strategic thinking, leadership style, and much more.

The latest episode of the Entrepreneur Middle East series Masters of Change puts the spotlight on Oweis Zahran, an American businessman who has added significant value to the region's automotive and events sectors.

His companies, OWS Auto, OWS Automotive, and OWS Capital, have disrupted consumer auto parts sector in the MENA market, while his collaboration with the Hollywood actor Steve Harvey resulted in MELT Middle East, a venture that aims to craft experiences, IP festivals, and campaigns for brands, institutions, and governments in the Middle East.

The interview delves deeper into Zahran's entrepreneurial journey to date, offering insights into his strategic thinking, leadership style, and much more. Check out the full chat in the video!

