Palestinian Business Delegation Visits Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

The first-ever business matching meeting between Dubai and Palestine was organized by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy with an aim to explore trade deals and present the city's vibrant digital economy.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

The trade mission from Palestine, comprising senior business executives and 21 startups, was met with great interest in Dubai.

The trade mission from Palestine had one of the highest numbers of bilateral meetings, with a total of 237 meetings organized and an average of ten per delegate.

"Today's event underlines our commitment as a chamber to not only attract and encourage foreign startups to trade with our members and companies in Dubai, but also to enable them to understand what attracts international players to our city," says Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. "We have a mandate, backed by several government strategies including the Digital Economy Strategy, the Metaverse Strategy, and the D33 Economic Agenda, to help international start-ups gain a foothold in Dubai and enjoy all the benefits of a truly 21st century economy."

This comes as Dubai has been dubbed the Middle East's most vibrant digital economy, and analysts have agreed on a forecast of 3%-4% economic growth in the UAE's national GDP in 2023.

