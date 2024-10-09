Get All Access for $5/mo

Paradigm, Episode 8: Hikmat Wehbi, Founder, W Studio W Studio, Hikmat's creative agency, is known for its expertise in visual storytelling, delivering campaigns for major brands such as Damas, Victoria's Secret, and ARADA.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Paradigm is a podcast by Entrepreneur TV Middle East that explores success paradigms in the dynamic world of business and entrepreneurship. Each episode uncovers the triumphs and challenges of industry pioneers, delving into the unique perspectives, strategies, and philosophies that redefine traditional notions of success.

In the eighth episode of Paradigm, Hikmat Wehbi, a renowned Dubai-based podcaster, photographer, and founder of W Studio, takes the spotlight.

After a 25-year career as a photographer and DOP, Hikmat shifted his focus to podcasting during the pandemic. Since then, he's produced over 200 podcasts, amassing over one million followers and engaging in conversations with influential celebrities and creatives across the Arab world.

W Studio, Hikmat's creative agency, is known for its expertise in visual storytelling, delivering campaigns for major brands such as Damas, Victoria's Secret, and ARADA. Beyond content creation, Hikmat recently launched the Arab world's first podcasting masterclass, aiming to empower aspiring podcasters with technical and creative skills.

In this episode of Paradigm, Hikmat reflects on his childhood, his passion for photography, and his evolution into a leading voice in the podcasting world.

Check out the full episode on Entrepreneur TV Middle East's Youtube and Spotify channels.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

