In the eighth episode of Paradigm, Hikmat Wehbi, a renowned Dubai-based podcaster, photographer, and founder of W Studio, takes the spotlight.

After a 25-year career as a photographer and DOP, Hikmat shifted his focus to podcasting during the pandemic. Since then, he's produced over 200 podcasts, amassing over one million followers and engaging in conversations with influential celebrities and creatives across the Arab world.

W Studio, Hikmat's creative agency, is known for its expertise in visual storytelling, delivering campaigns for major brands such as Damas, Victoria's Secret, and ARADA. Beyond content creation, Hikmat recently launched the Arab world's first podcasting masterclass, aiming to empower aspiring podcasters with technical and creative skills.

In this episode of Paradigm, Hikmat reflects on his childhood, his passion for photography, and his evolution into a leading voice in the podcasting world.

