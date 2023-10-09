Saudi Arabia-Based Syarah Opens The Largest Car Refurbishing and Servicing Center In The MENA Region Syarah aims to strengthen its position as a key player in the online car marketplace in Saudi Arabia.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Syarah

Saudi Arabia-based online car e-commerce platform Syarah has opened a new car refurbishing and servicing center, which has been billed as the largest in the Middle East.

The center boasts a sprawling surface area of 55,000 square meters encompassing all of its facilities. "This new center will enable us to expedite our services and offer an unparalleled used cars e-commerce shopping experience, which furthers our aspiration for nothing but excellence," said Fayez Alanazi, co-founder and CMO of Syarah. Salah Sharef, co-founder and CEO of Syarah, added, "With this new center, we are well-positioned to serve a significant portion of the Saudi market. Our goal is to be the go-to app for used cars in MENA."

Founded in 2015 by Salah Sharef and Fayez Al-Anazi, Syaarah is a platform for selling used cars online in KSA. It offers a full one-year warranty and a ten-day return policy for used cars, with delivery to the customer's doorstep. It has achieved sales of 20,000 cars, while its mobile app has received over six million downloads since its launch. Syarah also recently raised a Series B funding round of US$20 million.

