Over the past few years, the advent of new knowledge-sharing avenues such as podcasts has imbued a palpable change within the fabric of traditional journalism outlets. It was in the midst of such transitions that Saudi Arabia-based media company, Thmanyah, was launched in 2016 with a mission to reimagine the face of Arabic journalism. The platform was thus curated to offer Arabic articles, documentaries, and podcasts on all the latest news on sociopolitics, economics, technology and science, among others. But in 2024, Abdulrahman Abu Malih, founder and CEO of Thmanyah, decided it was time for his company to focus on another format of information sharing: content creation.

"At the beginning of this year, we launched an ecosystem for content creators, marking our transition into a media tech company, after having been solely a media company since our inception in 2016," Abu Malih says. "As creators ourselves, intimately acquainted with the nuances of the global market, we recognized a pressing need to revolutionize the content creation landscape. In response, we introduced two innovative products, Radio Thmanyah and Thmanyah.com, designed by content creators for content creators, resonating profoundly with Arabic consumers and their unique demands."

Now, while Thamnyah.com has been relaunched as a destination that can be used by content creators to share their newsletters and articles, Radio Thmanyah stands out for already becoming one of the most wide-reaching podcast networks in the Arab world today, with it already able to boast of securing over 351 million listeners and viewers.

But Thmanyah's move comes at a time when content creation in the Middle East is not just receiving high consumer demands, but also regional government support. Take for example, how, in January 2024, a US$41 million fund to support content creators and influencers in the UAE was announced by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Amid initiatives like these in the region, Abu Malih is hopeful that his company can play its part in contributing to the overall ecosystem. "We've always had this question in mind: how do we empower Arabic content creators, be they companies or individuals?" Abu Malih says. "The solution became evident- we needed to establish Arab technical platforms with superior quality and tailored support for our unique needs, language, and challenges. Drawing on the lessons learned from our experience as a media company, we aspire to develop platforms that seamlessly align with the way our consumers engage with our content."

Abdulrahman Abu Malih, founder and CEO, Thmanyah. Source: Thmanyah

And given its journey so far within the realm of media creation, Abu Malih believes Thmanyah is well-positioned to become a force to reckon with in this ecosystem. "What sets us apart is our deep understanding of the market, and our comprehensive support system, handling hosting, marketing, and monetization difficulties," Abu Malih explains. "This liberates content creators to concentrate on refining the caliber of their productions, and ensuring sustainable growth. Also, our platforms have social elements, and encourage interactions between users. Radio Thmanyah has been topping the download charts. We have 20,000 users now, and hundreds of thousands more on the waiting list. The journey has just begun, and we anticipate the evolution of our platforms to be a dynamic response to the evolving landscape, and the enthusiastic embrace of our community."

Eureka! Abdulrahman Abu Malih on how to make an idea a great one

Find a pain point that annoys you a lot "If you are aware of something that creates friction in your personal or professional life, you are much more likely to be able to design a workable solution for it that others will also find useful. Also, your passion and experience will serve as fuel to drive you farther and faster."

Break down the problem "Don't think about products; think instead about experiences. Put yourself in the shoes of individual people on all sides of the issue, then consider what would be ideal for each person in each situation. Once you have those pieces of the puzzle, look for ways to bring them together."

