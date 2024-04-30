📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

The 2024 Edition Of The Leaders In Fintech Awards Is Now Open For Nominations The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2024 will be a celebration of the innovations that are powering the Middle East's fintech industry not just today, but into the future as well.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nominations are now open for the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2024, an event being staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to commend the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of the MENA fintech ecosystem.

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2024 will be staged at the Habtoor Palace Dubai on June 27, 2024, as an invitation-only event that will see the leaders of the region's fintech industry come together for a gala ceremony.

Nominations for each of the award categories can be submitted through the official website linked here, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process.

The deadline for nominations is June 19, 2024.

For any queries or clarifications, please email mahdi@bncpublishing.net.

