Supported by Taraf Development, du, Fluidmeet, Numai Real Estate, and in5, the Enterprise Agility Awards 2023 celebrated companies that truly bounced back from any negative trends from the last couple of years and grew their businesses in 2023.

On December 6, 2023, at the Fairmont The Palm, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Enterprise Agility Awards 2023 to recognize the individuals and enterprises that have made an outstanding contribution to the MENA's business ecosystem.

The awards gala was supported by Platinum Partners - Taraf Development and du, Gold Partners - Fluidmeet and Numai Real Estate, and Ecosystem Partner, in5.

This edition of the Enterprise Agility Awards recognized individuals and companies that created the momentum to truly bounce back from any negative trends from the last couple of years and grow their businesses in 2023.

The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing, Suleiman Salloum, co-founder of Fluidmeet, Gregg Pearce, Head of (SVP) SOHO and SME at Du, Saud Al Nowais, UAE Commercial Attache (Counselor), Embassy of the UAE, Trade and Commercial Office, and HE Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary of Ministry of Economy.

Check out the full list of winners at the Enterprise Agility Awards 2023 here:

1. Logistics Company of the Year - IQ Fulfillment

2. Corporate Service Provider of the Year - Virtuzone

3. Free Zone Hub Of The Year - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ

4. Media Personality of the Year - Sheeraz Hasan

5. BTL Company of the Year - Traffik 360

6. Fintech Company of the Year - PayTabs

7. Design and Architecture Firm of the Year - VX Studio

8. Fastest Growing App of the Year - Vurse

9. Fastest Growth in Real Estate - Osus

10. Fastest Expanding Brand - REEF Perfumes

11. Hospitality Firm of the Year - Atelier House

12. Retail Company of the Year - Cardial

13. Online Platform of the Year - crypto.com

14. Gaming and Entertainment Investors of the Year - Shorooq Partners

15. Disruptor of the Year - Seafood Souq

16. Holding Company of the Year - Ayana Holding

17. Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year - Emirates Angels

18. Digital Influencer of the Year - James Webb - J Webby Can Eat

19. Ingenuity In Design For Events And Entertainment - M2L Concepts by Ayana Holding

20. Consultant of the Year - Waleed Al Amiri

21. Crypto Personality Of The Year - Bill Qian, Chairman of Cypher Capital

22. Young Entrepreneur Of The Year - founder of Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids, AlDhabi AlMheiri

23. Entrepreneur of the Year - Chairwoman Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim

24. Visionary of the Year - Talal Al Gaddah, the Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG

25. Outstanding Contribution to Business - Under Secretary of the Foreign Trade and Industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy, His Excellency Abdulla Al Saleh.

