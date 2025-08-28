On Emirati Women's Day 2025, Amira Sajwani's story stands as a testament to what Emirati women can achieve when ambition, vision, and resilience come together.

On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, it is fitting to spotlight one of the nation's most dynamic and influential leaders, Amira Sajwani. A visionary founder, Managing Director, investor, and mother, Amira represents the modern Emirati woman who balances ambition with family, tradition with innovation, and business success with community impact.

Her story is not only one of personal achievement but also of breaking barriers in industries long dominated by men. With ventures spanning luxury real estate, proptech, and hospitality, Amira has cemented her reputation as one of the most successful Emirati businesswomen of her generation.

Early Beginnings: Lessons at the Family Table

Amira's journey into business and real estate began long before she took on official titles. Born into the household of Hussain Sajwani, the founder of DAMAC Group, she was raised in an environment where entrepreneurship was the norm. Growing up with three brothers, she was never treated differently and learned early on how to thrive in a competitive, male-driven space.

Her father played a pivotal role in shaping her perspective. Business discussions were often held at the family's lunch and dinner table, and from the age of 12, Amira found herself absorbing lessons on negotiation, risk, vision, and leadership directly from one of the region's most prominent businessmen.

Education further built her foundation. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Project Management for Construction from University College London (UCL) in 2012, where she developed a strong technical understanding of real estate and construction. Determined to sharpen her financial expertise, she went on to pursue a Master's degree in Finance at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in 2016, an academic experience that gave her a global perspective on markets, investment, and innovation.

Shaping Iconic Developments at DAMAC

In 2017, Amira officially joined DAMAC Properties as Managing Director of Sales and Development, stepping into a role that carried enormous responsibility within one of the Middle East's largest private developers. From the outset, she led with determination, overseeing sales strategies, partnerships, and the execution of major developments.

Her leadership has been central to some of DAMAC's most iconic projects, including DAMAC Islands, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC, and Safa One and Two by de GRISOGONO. Under her direction, the company achieved remarkable milestones, such as selling out DAMAC Islands, valued at AED 10 billion, in just 10 hours, and the first phase of Chelsea Residences by DAMAC, four towers, in just 1.5 hours.

Amira has also driven DAMAC's world-class collaborations with luxury brands, such as the Cavalli Tower branded by Roberto Cavalli, bringing fashion and real estate together to create globally recognized landmarks. In addition, she oversees DAMAC's vast real estate agent and broker network of over 3,000 professionals, fostering relationships and ensuring consistent growth across the business.

Her success at DAMAC demonstrated that she could lead at scale, drive billion-dirham sales, and shape developments that redefine Dubai's skyline, all while navigating the demands of a fast-moving industry.

Pioneering Proptech with PRYPCO

Not content to remain within traditional real estate, Amira turned her focus to innovation and disruption. In 2022, she launched PRYPCO, a pioneering proptech ecosystem designed to make real estate more accessible, transparent, and inclusive.

At the heart of PRYPCO is the vision of real estate freedom for all. The platform integrates multiple services to create a holistic ecosystem, tokenizing properties on the blockchain through PRYPCO Mint, enabling fractional ownership via PRYPCO Blocks, and facilitating mortgage and Golden Visa services.

The results have been extraordinary. Over 50,000 users have already invested with PRYPOC Blocks, investing nearly AED 20 million across 21 properties. More than AED 16 million has been invested through PRYPCO Mint, with tokenized ownership starting at just AED 2,000. Additionally, the platform has helped more than 3,000 individuals secure their UAE Golden Visa, contributing to the country's vision of becoming a global hub for talent and innovation.

PRYPCO positions Amira not only as a leader in real estate but also as a trailblazer in digital transformation, redefining how people interact with property ownership.

Amali Properties: Redefining Ultra-Luxury

In 2023, Amira partnered with her brother, Ali Sajwani, to launch Amali Properties, an ultra-luxury real estate developer that pushes the boundaries of design, exclusivity, and lifestyle.

The debut project, Amali Island, is a masterpiece located on Dubai's prestigious World Islands. Consisting of 24 ultra-luxury villas valued collectively at $544.5 million (AED 2 billion), the development set a new benchmark in exclusivity. With world-class interiors, architecture, and bespoke services, Amali Island was conceived as a symbol of Dubai's luxury living, and sold out within just one month of its launch.

Amira's role in Amali Properties reflects her ability to blend vision with execution, transforming bold ideas into realities that capture global attention.

Inspiring the Next Generation: Shark Tank Dubai

Beyond her corporate achievements, Amira is also committed to nurturing the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem. As a judge on Shark Tank Dubai, she plays a key role in identifying, mentoring, and investing in young innovators. Her participation underscores her belief in the power of youth and the importance of fostering new ideas that can shape the future of the UAE's economy.

Through the platform, she not only invests capital but also shares the wisdom and lessons she has accumulated over her own entrepreneurial journey, giving young business leaders a chance to thrive.

A Leader, A Mother, An Inspiration

Despite her extensive portfolio of responsibilities, Amira emphasizes the importance of family above all. She is the proud mother of two daughters, Ghalya and Maryam, and often speaks about how motherhood shapes her perspective and motivates her to push boundaries.

Her ability to balance high-level executive roles with family commitments makes her an inspiration not only for women but for all professionals navigating the demands of modern life. She believes that success is not measured solely by business achievements but also by the values instilled at home and the legacy built for future generations.

Celebrating an Emirati Icon

On Emirati Women's Day, Amira Sajwani's story stands as a testament to what Emirati women can achieve when ambition, vision, and resilience come together. From learning business at her father's side as a young girl, to leading multi-billion-dirham projects, to pioneering proptech and luxury real estate, and to investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs, her career is a celebration of determination and leadership.

In an era where Emirati women are playing an increasingly vital role in shaping the UAE's economic and cultural future, Amira Sajwani shines as an example of what is possible. She is not just building homes and companies,she is building opportunities, communities, and a future that reflects the limitless potential of women in the UAE.

