This article is a part of the 2024 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's annual Follow The Leader series, in which enterprise head honchos from the region talk strategy, industry-specific tactics, and professional challenges as they lead their respective businesses to success.

"I began my journey in the real estate industry when I was only 13," says Ali Sajwani, co-founder and CEO of Amali Properties, a Dubai- based boutique ultra-luxury property development firm that he co-founded with his sister Amira Sajwani. "I used to go to the office on weekends and learn about gross margins, valuation metrics, and much more. This early foundation of knowledge helped me carve out a path for my career in real estate."

Sajwani's early exposure to the industry comes from his family business, DAMAC Properties, a Dubai-headquartered multi-billion dollar global real estate development company, and it seems to have been pivotal for the immediate success of Amali Properties which has made headlines across the globe with its very first project—the US$544.5 million-worth Amali Island development. "My sister Amira and I have always aspired to leave our mark on the real estate industry," he says. "We have been considering it for a while, but we took our time because we wanted to create a brand that would truly disrupt the market. Amali Properties is the perfect concept, 24 ultra-luxury beachfront mansions, super exclusive, and unique."

While developing the Amali Island project, Ali and his sister invested 10 months in searching for the right location, and nine months in developing the whole concept. "We meticulously considered every detail of the architecture, landscape, and finishes, with the goal of creating a product that Amira and I would genuinely want to live in," Sajwani explains. "Searching for the perfect location led us to the islands of São Paulo and Uruguay [within the Dubai World Islands archipelago], just six minutes away from Dubai mainland by boat. We merged the two islands to create a land area of 1,200,000 sq. ft., though purchasing those islands was a complex process."

And despite the duo's specialist expertise in the real estate sector, Sajwani admits that "working on a project like Amali Island—and developing it—is no walk in the park." He adds, "Building anything on the Dubai World Islands [a man-made archipelago arranged to resemble a world map off the coast of Dubai] requires a specialized skillset, and we fully recognize the complexity involved. It's complete- ly different from constructing a real estate project on the Dubai mainland. We need to carry out marine works to ensure pristine beaches for our clients, manage all logistics on-site, position the labor camp close to the island, and even conduct concrete batching on-site, among many other tasks. These challenges are exactly what attracted Amira and I to this project, because we knew it would be a learning experience. We are fully confident in delivering a product that no other project in Dubai offers."

Another interesting story about how the brother-and-sister duo went about developing the Amali Island project relates to some of its features—Sajwani reveals that the project was initially meant to have two architectural styles and two interior design styles. "However, we ended up appreciating each other's styles so much that we mixed elements from both," Sajwani continues. "What's funny is that when we launched the project, 90% of our clients chose an architectural style developed by me, and an interior style developed by Amira. It was a fun journey, and a new experience for us. We felt that we truly complemented each other, as Amira and I have always been close since childhood, and we share the same taste and vision."

And their dedication to the project paid off quite quickly. "The total project value is US$544.5 million, we sold out 22 out of the 24 mansions within a month of our project's launch," Sajwani says. "The remaining two mansions are priced upwards of $13.6 million. These statistics highlight the immense demand and need for such a unique project."

Source: Amali Properties

Sajwani is also proud that the Amali Island project has attracted a variety of clients representing a variety of nationalities and backgrounds. "Some clients purchased a mansion as their primary residence, others as a weekend or holiday home, and some for capital appreciation, recognizing the project's value," he says. "Our buyers come from the local market, Europe, South and East Asia, as well as various Arab countries. It's been a pleasure for us to see that our project has demand from various different nationalities." For developing such a niche and unique concept that has managed to stand out in Dubai's already highly competitive luxury real estate market, Sajwani has relied on a leadership style that he describes as "assertive but fair."

He says, "It is about ensuring that my team stays sharp and doesn't fall into a relaxed environment that could ultimately slow us down," he explains. "My direct and close team knows that I'm always on top of my business and fully dedicated to it. As a leader, you need to inspire and instill this dedication in your team as well. You know what they say, 'The pack takes its cue from the alpha wolf, and when that wolf is wise and mindful, the whole pack prospers.' On the other hand, if you, as a leader, are too relaxed, your team will likely adopt the same attitude."

As for the road ahead, Sajwani does not plan to rest on his laurels. "Our main goal right now is to successfully build and deliver Amali Island to our clients who believed in us by 2027," he concludes. "We have big plans for the future. I believe that once the market and industry witness our product after its delivery, it will set a new standard in the ultra-luxury real estate industry worldwide, particularly in terms of island and beachfront living."

THE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Ali Sajwani shares his tips for entrepreneurs



Always take risks "Don't be afraid to try new things. People often regret the things they didn't do more than the things they tried."

Do what you love "When you're doing something you truly enjoy, it doesn't feel like work."

Pay attention to details "It goes a long way!"



