Abbas Sajwani is a visionary Emirati entrepreneur whose name has become synonymous with excellence in the ultra-luxury real estate sector. As the founder and CEO of AHS Properties, Sajwani has established a formidable presence in the market, specializing in bespoke mansions and villas designed exclusively for UHNWIs. With a keen understanding of industry dynamics and a forward-thinking approach, Sajwani has successfully navigated the complexities of the real estate landscape, positioning AHS Properties as a leader in ultra-luxury living.

Sajwani embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at the young age of 18 by founding AHS Group, laying the groundwork for a diverse portfolio of businesses. His early start not only reflects his ambition but also his innate ability to identify and seize business opportunities that others might overlook. This foundational experience has provided him with invaluable insights into various market segments, enhancing his strategic decision-making skills.

In November 2021, Sajwani launched AHS Properties as a subsidiary of AHS Group, marking a significant milestone in his career. The company quickly garnered attention for its focus on creating bespoke living spaces that embody sophistication and elegance. Under Abbas' leadership, AHS Properties has developed a reputation for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, delivering homes that are not just properties but tailored experiences that resonate with the lifestyle aspirations of its affluent clientele.

AHS Group today boasts an impressive asset value of close to $3 billion and employs over 2,000 individuals, with ambitious plans to become one of the most vibrant business groups in the region. In 2020, AHS Investments was launched, building a $150 million diversified portfolio across private and public equity. In 2021, Sajwani entered the luxury real estate market with projects in Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills, quickly earning recognition for innovation and quality.

The company has achieved remarkable milestones, including the sale of high-value properties and the introduction of Casa Canal with Fendi Casa interiors, contributing to a GDV of $2.7 billion as of 2024. With a robust pipeline, AHS Properties targets $5 billion in GDV within the next year, continuing to set benchmarks in the luxury real estate market. New projects are on the horizon, promising to elevate luxury living. Each development is thoughtfully curated to offer unique experiences and expand the AHS portfolio, continuing the journey to set new benchmarks in the real estate landscape.

AHS Properties has rapidly emerged as a leader in Dubai's ultra-luxury real estate sector by emphasizing exclusivity, attention to detail, and strategic collaborations. Key aspects of its competitive edge include targeted appeal to Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), architectural prowess with collaborations on projects designed by renowned architects such as Shaun Killa, and prime locations such as Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Water Canal. Partnerships with industry leaders like Fendi Casa and interiors firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) further distinguish the company, alongside its client-centric approach ensuring tailor-made living experiences.

The company also leverages innovative strategies such as state-of-the-art smart home technology for personalized control, eco-friendly developments with heat-resistant materials and energy-efficient systems, and high-end lifestyle amenities like private chefs, chauffeurs, and exclusive wellness facilities. With iconic projects like One Crescent and Casa Canal, showcasing architectural designs inspired by natural elements such as water's fluidity, AHS continues to set new benchmarks by aligning with evolving client demands while prioritizing quality and exclusivity.

Abbas Sajwani is a transformative figure in the luxury real estate industry, whose entrepreneurial spirit and strategic acumen have driven AHS Properties to remarkable heights. His unwavering commitment to quality, coupled with a deep understanding of market dynamics, positions him as a leader who is not only shaping the future of luxury living but also setting new standards of excellence in the real estate sector.

As for what the next five years hold, Sajwani says: "AHS Properties envisions a future of continued growth and innovation within Dubai's ultra-luxury real estate sector."

