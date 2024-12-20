The 100: Andres Meneses, Founder, Crypto OGs The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Andres Meneses, a Colombian-born blockchain expert, has turned a life of adversity into a story of global influence and success. From overcoming significant challenges to becoming a recognized authority in blockchain and cryptocurrency, his journey reflects the power of persistence and vision.

Andres began his career in information technology, gaining recognition for his technical expertise and problem-solving skills. However, his true calling emerged in 2016 when he discovered cryptocurrency—a pivotal moment that reshaped his path and propelled him into the blockchain industry.

By 2017, Andres was leading a financial organization that processed $1 billion in daily transactions, establishing him as a key figure in blockchain and token development. His deep understanding of emerging trends cemented his reputation as a distinguished personality in the crypto industry.

In 2022, Andres launched Crypto OGs, a podcast on Binance Live that quickly became one of the platform's most recognized series. Featuring conversations with veterans of the cryptocurrency world, the show serves as a valuable resource for enthusiasts and investors alike. Through Crypto OGs, Andres not only shares his insights but also celebrates the contributions of other key figures, creating a network committed to positively transforming perceptions of DeFi.

Andres' influence extends beyond media. His involvement in OKX's "Trade Like a Pro" campaign showcased his expertise in educating traders on advanced strategies and market analysis. He has also participated in high-profile events like the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony, where he shared the stage with industry leaders, including the CEOs of Bitget, Solana, and Aptos, further solidifying his stature.

One of the highlights of Andres' career was hosting Spain's largest crypto event, which drew over 10,000 participants. The event exemplified his ability to attract diverse audiences and foster an environment of collaboration and innovation.

Now based in Dubai, Andres continues to inspire and empower the next generation of blockchain professionals. His work demonstrates that true success transcends personal gains—it is about enabling others to push boundaries, break barriers, and redefine possibilities in the blockchain industry.

From his early challenges to his current status as a respected leader, Andres Meneses embodies the resilience and adaptability needed to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.
