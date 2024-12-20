You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Katrina Mankani is an accomplished leader in the UAE's educational sector, serving as the Managing Director and Director of Positive Education at Fortes Education, a Dubai-based operator of K-12 schools and preschools.

She is also the Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS), Fortes Education's preschool chain, and a driving force behind the Positive Education initiative implemented at its flagship schools, Sunmarke School and Regent International School. These roles highlight her commitment to integrating innovative teaching practices with positive psychology principles, fostering environments where students excel both academically and emotionally.

With a legacy spanning over four decades, Fortes Education is a distinguished institution in the UAE's educational landscape, operating two premier K-12 schools and ten preschools in Dubai. Its flagship schools, Sunmarke School and Regent International School, are highly acclaimed, both earning the prestigious "Outstanding" rating from the British Schools Overseas (BSO) Inspection Bureau. Notably, Sunmarke School ranks 69th globally and 3rd in Dubai for International Baccalaureate (IB) results, with an impressive average score of 36.2 points—5.88 points above the world average. Fortes Education is a pioneer in Positive Education, an innovative approach that combines academic learning with character development and emotional well-being. This philosophy is woven into the curriculum, creating an environment where students thrive holistically. Additionally, Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS) offer nurturing and stimulating settings for early learners, laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

With over 40 years of experience, Fortes Education is steadfast in its mission to deliver world-class education that enlightens young minds, empowers students to reach their potential, and enriches the communities it serves.

"Education is often described as the great equaliser, but at Fortes Education, we believe it's also the great differentiator. What sets us apart? We teach students to think critically, act compassionately, and live purposefully. Our schools and nurseries champion Positive Education, a revolutionary approach that blends academic excellence with character-building and emotional well-being. Imagine children not just solving complex equations but also showing genuine kindness to their peers—a rare but vital combination in today's world," says Mankani.

For Mankani, the sense of "community" is at the heart of everything Fortes Education does. "Parents aren't just spectators; they're collaborators in shaping their children's futures. This partnership has helped us create an ecosystem of trust and loyalty. And while many organisations struggle to balance growth with quality, we've made it our signature. Whether expanding or enhancing our Dubai campuses, we maintain our promise: every child deserves the best. It's not just education; it's transformation. And yes, it's delivered with a touch of warmth, humour, and humanity—because that's how true learning happens."

Fortes Education is at the forefront of educational innovation. Its Positive Education model is complemented by the adoption of AI tools to personalise learning journeys, while green initiatives drive its sustainability efforts.

Looking ahead, Mankani is optimistic: "I see Fortes Education as more than a regional leader; I see it as a global thought pioneer. Our goal is to export Positive Education to the world, influencing how schools approach teaching and learning. It's about redefining success—not just in grades but in how students navigate challenges, build relationships, and contribute to society. Fortes Education is more than an organisation—it's a movement. And if you're wondering whether that movement is worth joining, I invite you to visit our schools. See the smiles, hear the conversations, and feel the energy. You'll leave knowing: there's something extraordinary happening here."

Fortes Education remains a beacon of innovation, compassion, and excellence in the UAE, committed to shaping the future of education regionally and globally.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success