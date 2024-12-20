The 100: Mudassir Sheikha, CEO, Careem The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Mudassir Sheikha holds a degree in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Southern California and a Master's in Computer Science from Stanford University. His professional journey began at Trilogy Software, followed by a role at Brience, a mobile experience startup in San Francisco, in March 2000.

He later took on a leadership role at DeviceAnywhere, managing its offshore development center in Pakistan. After DeviceAnywhere was acquired by Keynote Systems, Sheikha joined McKinsey & Company in their Dubai office. Four years later, alongside his former McKinsey colleague Magnus Olsson, he co-founded a new venture to simplify life for people in the Middle East.

This vision became Careem, launched in 2012. Over the years, Careem grew into one of the region's leading technology platforms, offering a wide range of services. In 2020, Uber acquired Careem for $3 billion. In Dubai, Careem provides services such as ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, payments, micro-mobility, and more.

In April 2023, e& invested $400 million to become the majority shareholder in Careem's super app, while Uber retained full ownership of Careem's ride-hailing business. The super app now offers a variety of services, including food and grocery delivery, micro-mobility, home cleaning, car rental, and more. Its fintech arm, Careem Pay, provides services like peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, digital wallets, and international remittances.

Through his leadership, Sheikha has helped Careem evolve into a pivotal technology platform, driving innovation and improving everyday life in the Middle East.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Preserving My Legacy — How I Secured My Family's Financial Future Through a Trust

A trust isn't just a legal tool for the ultra-wealthy — it's a strategic way to ensure your loved ones benefit from your hard work.

By Billy Carson
Growth Strategies

The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2023

Supported by Taraf Development, du, Fluidmeet, Numai Real Estate, and in5, the Enterprise Agility Awards 2023 celebrated companies that truly bounced back from any negative trends from the last couple of years, and truly grew their businesses in 2023.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Side Hustle

This 24-Year-Old's Creative Side Hustle Surpassed $1 Million in Sales: 'Definitely Doing Something Right'

Content creator and actor Alyssa McKay saw the perfect opportunity to innovate.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

12 Big Ideas From Business Books Published in 2024

After considering more than 1000 books for our annual Non-Obvious Book Awards, a few big themes emerged. Read our trend recap and how these trends can help your business in 2025.

By Rohit Bhargava
Lifestyle

Being Fit Is Not Just Good For Your Health—It's Also Good For Business

The connection between health and leadership is veritable.

By Furqan Athar
By Amanda Breen