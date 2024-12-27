You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Noor Sweid is a highly accomplished entrepreneur and venture capitalist, recognized for her pioneering contributions to the startup ecosystem in the Middle East. As the founder and General Partner of Global Ventures, a leading venture capital firm, Sweid focuses on early-stage investments in technology-driven companies across the MENA region. She is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the region's rapidly evolving tech and investment sectors.

Before founding Global Ventures, Sweid built a strong foundation in finance and technology. She earned a degree in Business Administration from the American University of Sharjah and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Her career began at McKinsey & Company, where she advised clients on strategy and innovation, before serving as Chief Investment Officer at Dubai-based private equity firm The Abraaj Group.

In 2013, Sweid established Global Ventures with a mission to support disruptive startups in sectors such as fintech, healthtech, edtech, and SaaS. Under her leadership, the firm has become a cornerstone of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem, investing in a diverse portfolio of successful startups. Her ability to identify high-potential companies and her focus on fostering innovation have positioned Global Ventures as one of the most sought-after venture capital firms in the MENA region.

Beyond her investment achievements, Sweid is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in entrepreneurship, particularly for empowering women in tech and investment fields. Recognized as one of the most influential female investors in the Middle East, Sweid serves as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors alike.

Her leadership and commitment to innovation continue to shape the future of technology and entrepreneurship in the Middle East, driving transformative change across multiple industries.