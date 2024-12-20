You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ronaldo Mouchawar is widely recognized as a key figure in transforming online retail across the Middle East. As the co-founder of Souq.com, he turned the platform into the largest e-commerce retailer in the Arab world, which was acquired by Amazon for $580 million in 2017.

Mouchawar's leadership journey began in 2005, overseeing the platform's expansion into key markets like Saudi Arabia and Egypt. In 2014, he introduced the groundbreaking White Friday sale, a regional adaptation of Black Friday. He also spearheaded the launch of PayFort, a leading online payment service, and Q-Express, a logistics arm designed to enhance delivery efficiency.

Under Mouchawar's guidance, Amazon MENA continues to reshape e-commerce in the region. In April 2023, the company inaugurated a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Dubai South's Logistics District. The facility, equipped with advanced technology, increased storage capacity by 70% and provided seamless access to major transportation hubs. It aligns with the UAE's digital economy agenda by aiming to host products from 100,000 SMEs on Amazon.ae by 2026. The center also supports employee development through training and upskilling programs.

Amazon.ae has further expanded its International Shopping experience to Qatar, allowing customers to browse and purchase a wide range of products shipped from the UAE. This service is available in both Arabic and English, offering a localized experience tailored to user preferences.

Beyond Souq.com and Amazon, Mouchawar is a board director for Instashop, a UAE-based grocery delivery app. His career began as a Technical and Systems Consultant with EDS in the United States before he contributed to pioneering projects like Maktoob.com, which was acquired by Yahoo! in 2009.

A passionate advocate for innovation and technology, Mouchawar actively shapes the region's tech future through his roles on advisory boards and councils, including the Dubai Future Council on Artificial Intelligence, the Dubai Future Academy board of trustees, and the International Advisory Council at the Executive Council.

