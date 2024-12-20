You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Salah Adib is an award-winning General Manager of Al Masaood – Tyres, Batteries and Accessories Division (TBA). Since becoming GM, the youngest ever to hold that position in the Group, Adib revived and turned around the 30-year-old business to become one of the most progressive arms of the Al Masaood Group. Year after year Al Masaood TBA has made record-breaking sales and consistently hit stretch targets under Adib's leadership.

In 2024, Al Masaood TBA celebrated the golden jubilee of its partnership with Bridgestone – one of the division's main principal brands. It also received multiple global awards from its longstanding partner, TotalEnergies, on performance excellence and business growth. Throughout the years of partnership, Adib has been instrumental in crafting strategies with both global brands. He also forged strong ties with leading government entities, growing a partnership with ADNOC and its retail network in the Capital and the Western Region. Adib believes the secret to a company's success is to "keep it simple". His philosophy is: hire the younger generations and invest in them as they are the ones that hold fresh ideas and think outside the box. Motivate your team by going beyond formalities with 'personal leadership'; show them that you really care by understanding what's important to them. We are all working to generate income for our families and to achieve our life's dreams.

Originally from Lebanon, Adib holds a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Management and Marketing. Adib is also the CEO of Juventus Football Academy in Abu Dhabi, as he holds a deep love for football. A passionate advocate of the sport, Adib aims through the academy to inspire and encourage the young generation in Abu Dhabi to embrace football, along with the values of teamwork, discipline, and dedication that the sport embodies. In his role, he draws on the spirit and legacy of Italian football while aligning with the UAE's vision of nurturing healthy, athletic, and fit generations.

