You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Thomas Lundgren is the visionary Founder and CEO of The One, a pioneering home furniture and lifestyle brand that has reshaped the retail landscape in the UAE and the wider Middle East. Since its founding in 1996, The One has evolved from a single independent furniture store in Dubai to a regionally renowned brand, celebrated for its stylish, high-quality products and exceptional customer experience.

A Swedish entrepreneur with a passion for design and innovation, Lundgren launched The One to fill a market gap for high-quality, contemporary, and affordable home furnishings. His mission was not just to sell furniture but to create a lifestyle brand that offers a curated blend of modern design and functionality. Today, The One operates multiple stores across the UAE and GCC, offering a diverse range of furniture, home décor, and lifestyle products that cater to varied styles and budgets.

Under Lundgren's leadership, The One has become synonymous with creative and unique collections, encompassing everything from minimalist and modern designs to timeless and eclectic pieces. The brand's dedication to combining style, quality, and affordability has garnered a loyal customer base and positioned it as a preferred destination for home furnishings in the region.

Lundgren's entrepreneurial journey is marked by his commitment to innovation and adaptability. He has successfully steered The One through changing market trends by expanding product lines, embracing sustainability, and integrating seamless omnichannel shopping experiences. His focus on customer-centric service has ensured that The One remains at the forefront of the competitive retail industry.

Beyond business, Lundgren is a staunch advocate for sustainability and ethical practices, ensuring that The One aligns with environmentally friendly standards and communityoriented initiatives. His leadership continues to inspire the brand's growth while setting new benchmarks in the home furniture and lifestyle industry.