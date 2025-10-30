"Talent is everywhere. Opportunity is not. We're here to fix that — to showcase the founders building extraordinary companies elsewhere — and the Middle East is leading the way."

She was once known as the "crazy girl" – but today, the only thing crazy about Linda Rottenberg, the co-founder and CEO of Endeavor, is her never ending success.

Through her global organization supporting high-impact entrepreneurs, Rottenberg has spent nearly three decades proving one idea that once seemed outrageous: that world-changing entrepreneurs can come from anywhere.

"Yes..they called me 'Chica Loca' — the crazy girl," she laughs, recalling the early days when she was told entrepreneurship only belonged to Silicon Valley. "But I knew the world was full of people with the drive, creativity, and courage to build extraordinary companies — they just needed the right ecosystem around them."

Today, Endeavor operates in 50+ markets, supports over 3,000 entrepreneurs, and collectively represents nearly US$90 billion in annual revenue and 4 million jobs. The organization has become the backbone of global entrepreneurship — and in many ways, the Middle East has become one of its boldest chapters.

Rottenberg's admiration for the UAE is immediate.

"I love Dubai," she says. "We're hosting 30 Endeavor entrepreneurs here this week — from Latin America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and across the Middle East — because the UAE has become this incredible hub for talent, markets, and capital. It's thrilling."

For Rottenberg, the region's transformation from untapped potential to global player has been nothing short of remarkable. "When we started, very few people in MENA called themselves entrepreneurs," she says. "Today, we're watching founders in Riyadh, Cairo, and Dubai build companies that are scaling globally."

From "Crazy" to Catalyst

When Rottenberg launched Endeavor in 1997, investors dismissed her vision of scaling startups in emerging markets. "People told me it was impossible," she recalls. "No capital, no trust, no networks — they said entrepreneurs couldn't scale in places like Latin America, Africa, or the Middle East. But I knew they could."

Endeavor's results silenced the doubters. The organization's founders have produced nearly 90 unicorns, including names like MercadoLibre, Rappi, Careem, and Kitopi. Its influence now extends across continents, empowering founders who solve problems far beyond convenience tech.

"In Silicon Valley, you see startups solving how to get coffee faster," Rottenberg says. "In MENA, founders are solving real-world challenges — from logistics and food security to financial inclusion. That's innovation born out of necessity, not luxury."

How Endeavor Helped Shape MENA's Ecosystem

Endeavor's story in the region began with a single conversation.

"I was in Amman in 2007, co-chairing the World Economic Forum," Rottenberg recalls. "That's when I met Fadi Ghandour, the founder of Aramex. He told me, 'We need Endeavor here.' And that's how it started — with Jordan."

Soon after came Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, the UAE, and Pakistan.

"Back then, the region had pioneers — Maktoob, Souq, Bayt, Property Finder — founders who believed before anyone else did. They didn't have easy access to capital or mentorship, but they had grit. They were the ones who proved the region could produce scale."

Now, she says, MENA is seeing its second wave: the multipliers — founders investing back into the ecosystem.

"The first generation built companies. The second is building ecosystems."

"These are people like Mudassir Sheikha of Careem, Mona Ataya of Mumzworld,, Michael Lahyani of Property Finder, or Mo Ballout of Kitopi," Rottenberg adds. "They're mentoring, funding, and advising the next generation. That's how an ecosystem becomes self-sustaining."

Scaling: The Hardest Part No One Talks About

"Everyone loves the startup story," Rottenberg says. "But scaling is the real test."

Once a company reaches momentum, challenges evolve: leadership gaps, co-founder conflicts, hiring at pace. "It's not about starting up — it's about growing up," she says.

Endeavor's model focuses exactly on that stage. "We're the community for the middle — the founders who've moved past seed funding but need help to scale to $50 or $100 million in revenue. That's when the loneliness sets in — and the right peer network can make all the difference."

Where Are MENA's IPOs?

Rottenberg doesn't shy away from tough questions. "We've seen huge acquisitions — Careem to Uber, Souq to Amazon, Maktoob to Yahoo — but now the region needs IPOs," she says.

She references Mercado Libre, the Latin American giant that turned down an acquisition offer from eBay to go public. "That company is now worth US$110 billion. It was the moment Latin America said, 'We can build our own global giants.' The Middle East is ready for that moment too."

Resilience: The Region's Hidden Advantage

If there's one trait that defines MENA founders, Rottenberg says, it's resilience.

"No one needs a workshop on resilience here," she laughs. "It's embedded in the DNA."

She shares a story from an Endeavor Outliers Retreat: "We had founders from Lebanon and Ukraine comparing notes — literally talking about how they build during crises, even during bombings. They just keep going. That's why I say: chaos isn't the enemy of entrepreneurship. It's the fuel."

"People overvalue stability. But stability favors the incumbents. Chaos favors the entrepreneurs."

Women, Leadership, and the Myth of Scarcity

Asked about women in business, Rottenberg leans forward. "There's this myth that there's only room for one woman at the top," she says. "That's scarcity thinking. The reality is, when more women rise, everyone wins."

She points to Saudi Arabia's shift as a powerful case study. "In many Saudi companies, women make up 40 to 60 percent of engineering teams. That's transformational. The next wave of regional unicorns will absolutely have women at the top."

Her advice to female leaders: "Align incentives, not egos. It's not a zero-sum game."

Investors: The Builders vs. The Tourists

Rottenberg has a clear read on the investment scene. "During boom cycles, you get tourist investors — the ones who show up when it's hot and disappear when things cool down," she says.

"What you really need are builder investors — people who've built companies themselves."

In Latin America, she notes, the top venture firm Kaszek Ventures was founded by ex-MercadoLibre founders. "That's what we need in MENA — local capital with entrepreneurial DNA. Family offices are entering the space, but they need to think long-term. Venture is a 10-year commitment."

AI and the Next Frontier

Despite the global hype around artificial intelligence, Rottenberg says regions like MENA are poised to own the "application layer."

"Yes, Silicon Valley will build the infrastructure — but the real value comes from using AI to solve local problems," she says. "In this part of the world, founders understand their markets better than anyone. AI for logistics, AI for agriculture, AI for health — that's where MENA will shine."

She smiles: "The playing field is flatter than people think."

Dubai and the Power of Public-Private Collaboration

Rottenberg highlights how Dubai's leadership has intentionally built an ecosystem that supports founders. "From the Dubai Chamber's Create Apps initiative to Hub71 and DIFC, these are serious platforms," she says.

"In this city, if you have an idea and the drive, you'll find someone to listen. That's not common — that's special."

Why the UAE Is Now a Global Endeavor Hub

Endeavor is taking its relationship with the region to a new level.

"We're launching one of our global hubs here in the UAE," Rottenberg reveals. "London was first, and now UAE is next — ahead of even New York or San Francisco. That says a lot about where the future of entrepreneurship is heading."

She calls it 'Endeavor UAE: Global South to Global Stage.'

"Our entrepreneurs are telling us: the world is coming here. Let's make the UAE a global superpower for founders. And that's exactly what we're doing."

Saudi Arabia's Next Big Leap

Before wrapping up, Rottenberg turns to Saudi Arabia — her next stop. "The momentum in the Kingdom is real," she says. "There's capital, government support, and a young population that's incredibly entrepreneurial. The energy there is unstoppable."

Endeavor's new Riyadh Forward initiative is designed to accelerate that growth, connecting Saudi founders to a global network of mentors and investors.

"The world is paying attention," she adds. "And rightly so."

The Final Word: Opportunity Everywhere

As she gathers her things for a flight to Riyadh, Rottenberg reflects on how far things have come since the "crazy" days.

"When I started, 90% of venture capital went to the U.S.," she says. "Today, 60 percent goes elsewhere. That's massive progress. But there's still work to do."

Then, she smiles — the same mix of conviction and optimism that's fueled Endeavor for nearly three decades.

"Our mission hasn't changed," she says. "Talent is everywhere. Opportunity is not. We're here to fix that — to showcase the founders building extraordinary companies elsewhere — and the Middle East is leading the way."

