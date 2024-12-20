You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ali Sajwani is a dynamic Emirati businessman and entrepreneur shaping the future of luxury real estate in the UAE and beyond. At DAMAC Properties, a global multi-billion-dollar real estate development company, Sajwani has played a pivotal role in driving innovation, operational efficiency, and technological advancement. As Managing Director of Operations and Technology, he has been instrumental in streamlining processes across departments and fostering a culture of innovation, positioning DAMAC as a leader in the international property market. One of his notable achievements is leading the development of the Mandarin Oriental Resort in the Maldives, showcasing DAMAC's ability to expand its hotel business into global markets.

In 2023, Ali co-founded Amali Properties with his sister, Amira Sajwani, as a boutique ultra-luxury property development firm. The venture reflects their combined expertise in real estate and their shared vision of delivering high-quality, beachfront, and island living experiences. Amali Properties distinguishes itself by creating developments that epitomize exclusivity, elegance, and premium living. The company's flagship project, Amali Island, launched in 2024, features 24 ultra-luxury beachfront mansions located on The World Islands in Dubai.

Amali Island offers residents unparalleled luxury with breathtaking 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline, Burj Al Arab, and Palm Jumeirah. Just six minutes away by boat from Dubai's mainland, this "sail-in, sail-out" development spans two interconnected islands—Sao Paulo and Uruguay—covering 1.2 million square feet. Each villa boasts up to 50 meters of private beachfront, complemented by world-class resort-style amenities, including private berths, an exclusive clubhouse, gourmet restaurants, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a cutting-edge spa, a helipad, saltwater pools, and more. The villas are offered in four unique typologies—Aria, Aurora, Amorino, and the crown jewel, Avatea—each available in distinct architectural and interior styles.

With a project value of $544.5 million USD (approximately AED 28 billion), Amali Island achieved unprecedented success, selling out within one month of its launch. This milestone underscores Sajwani's ability to capture the aspirations of discerning homeowners and investors while setting new benchmarks in the ultra-luxury real estate industry.

Sajwani's vision for Amali Properties is encapsulated in its name, derived from the Arabic word "Amal," meaning "my hopes and dreams." He explains, "Amali is about fulfilling the hopes and dreams of our clients by creating ultra-luxury beachfront and island living villas with exquisite taste, making every day feel like a holiday." The short-term goal for Amali Properties is to deliver its first master community, Amali Island, by Q1 2027, while the long-term objective is to redefine luxury living on a global scale.

Ali Sajwani's leadership and innovative approach continue to elevate the real estate industry, blending tradition with modernity and setting a new standard for ultra-luxury living. With a strong foundation and an unwavering commitment to excellence, he is poised to make a lasting impact on the global real estate landscape.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success