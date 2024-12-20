You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mansoor is a visionary and accomplished real estate design and development executive with a remarkable ability to seamlessly integrate art and commerce. His projects are deeply ingrained in the fabric and rhythm of urban life, maintaining their relevance and timeless appeal from conception to completion.

Mansoor is renowned for conceptualizing design-led, customer-centric, and exquisite lifestyle developments tailored for discerning homeowners with sophisticated tastes. He has collaborated with some of the most prominent real estate brands in the region, including Emaar, Aldar, and Ellington, within Dubai's thriving real estate market. Recently, he introduced the REGAL London brand from the UK to Dubai, creating developments that transcend art, fashion, and trends while exuding sophistication, character, immersive experiences, and a focus on human well-being, fostering deeper connections with their surroundings.

Currently, Mansoor is curating some of the most refined lifestyle developments, redefining luxury residential projects that evoke emotions and establish a profound connection with well-being. His dedication to creating spaces that inspire and engage sets a new benchmark for real estate development.

Previously, Mansoor served as Director of Development at Emaar Properties, where he was instrumental in the inception and development of Dubai Creek Harbour, the largest integrated waterfront mixed-use development within Emaar's portfolio. This $75 billion USD project is home to Dubai Creek Tower, one of the world's tallest structures, designed by Santiago Calatrava. Dubai Creek Harbour also boasts the world's largest lifestyle retail destination, 60,000 residential units, and over 20 hotels.

After his tenure at Emaar, Mansoor held senior leadership roles at Aldar Properties and Ellington Properties, further solidifying his impact on the real estate sector. He also established ground operations in Dubai for the Latvian developer R.Evolution and currently leads REGAL, a UK developer, as its CEO for UAE operations.

Mansoor is also a globally accomplished architect, having worked with prestigious firms such as Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum (HOK). SOM is renowned for iconic projects such as the Burj Khalifa, Address Skyview, Address Boulevard, Rolex Tower in Dubai, and the Freedom Tower in New York City.

In addition to his leadership at REGAL, Mansoor serves as an External Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company for their Real Estate practice, offering strategic insights for projects in the region and globally. His ability to combine innovative design, strategic development and a visionary approach has positioned him as a key figure in the real estate and architectural sectors.