Billed as "the most expansive and romantic fragrance" of Carolina Herrera's Confidential collection, Burning Rose is said to have been inspired by the floral compositions created by the eponymous designer herself during her stays at her family's historic residence—Hacienda La Vega—in Caracas, Venezuela.

Combining the timeless beauty of the Damascene rose with an alluring blend of spicy and mysterious notes, it sees pepper, ginger, cinnamon, patchouli, and myrrh intertwine to create a scent that embodies sophistication and intrigue.

