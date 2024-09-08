Get All Access for $5/mo

The Executive Selection: Carolina Herrera Burning Rose Learn about "the most expansive and romantic fragrance" of Carolina Herrera's Confidential collection.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Carolina Herrera

Billed as "the most expansive and romantic fragrance" of Carolina Herrera's Confidential collection, Burning Rose is said to have been inspired by the floral compositions created by the eponymous designer herself during her stays at her family's historic residence—Hacienda La Vega—in Caracas, Venezuela.

Combining the timeless beauty of the Damascene rose with an alluring blend of spicy and mysterious notes, it sees pepper, ginger, cinnamon, patchouli, and myrrh intertwine to create a scent that embodies sophistication and intrigue.

Related: The Executive Selection: L'artisan Parfumeur A Fleur De Pêche
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

Networking: The Most Important Thing Women Should Do for Their Careers -- But Aren't

Women tend to undersell their value and strengths. Time to make that stop!

By Nancy Ham
Marketing

5 Strategies That Helped Me Achieve 10x Returns on My Marketing Efforts

These five marketing tactics have delivered remarkable returns for my business.

By Justin Brock
Business News

These Are the Best Cities for Starting a Business — and Surrounding Yourself With Millionaires

Here are 10 U.S. cities that stand out for entrepreneurship, according to a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Celebritizing Vs. Celebrating Entrepreneurs: Preserving Authenticity In A Personal Brand-Obsessed World

It seems that authenticity falls by the wayside when the focus becomes eagle-eyed on celebritizing entrepreneurs.

By Amel Osman
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Science & Technology

6 Positive Impacts of Artificial Intelligence on Digital Marketing

AI in digital marketing isn't just a passing trend; it marks the beginning of a new era.

By Dmitrii Khasanov