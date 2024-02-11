The Executive Selection: Giorgio Armani Made To Measure The Giorgio Armani Made to Measure service has introduced a new and updated complete digital configuration system –the first of its kind in the world of luxury fashion– for garment customization.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Giorgio Armani

Ever wanted to design your look exactly how you want it? The Giorgio Armani Made to Measure service has introduced a new and updated complete digital configuration system –the first of its kind in the world of luxury fashion– for garment customization.

Image courtesy Giorgio Armani.

The innovative system makes use of latest-generation 3D technology to give clients access to the Giorgio Armani Made to Measure atelier, as well as the creative process to "construct" complete looks by combining different models, materials, and unique details.

The initial virtual design process will be followed up by a video consultation or a boutique appointment, where the client will be assisted and advised by highly qualified personnel in order to finalize their choices.

Image courtesy Giorgio Armani.

Note here that the Made to Measure configurator allows clients to select not only formal suits, jackets, coats, evening wear, and shirts, but also casual looks including leather jackets, t-shirts, and denim pieces, choosing even the model, material, lining, and type of button.

Related: The Executive Selection: Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2023/24 Sustainable Collection
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Fashion Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Saudi Arabia-Based Thmanyah's New Focus On Content Creators Strengthens Its Mission To Reimagine Arabic Journalism

Thmanyah's move comes at a time when content creation in the Middle East is not just receiving high consumer demands, but also regional government support.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Entrepreneurs

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's App Olympics Competition Garners Over 1,100 Applications

A large majority of the ideas were edtech-focused, allowed by healthcare, sustainability, and logistics.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

'Becoming a Unicorn Is Really Just the Beginning' Leadership Lessons From Tech CEO Godard Abel

On this episode of "The CEO Series," G2 co-founder and CEO Godard Abel discusses his "never-stop-climbing" approach to business.

By William Salvi
Starting a Business

Meet The MENA Startup Behind The Food You Love: Kaykroo's 23 Virtual Restaurant Brands Are Making Their Presence Felt In Saudi Arabia and The UAE

From its 330 operational virtual restaurants, Kaykroo has taken the delivery food business by storm, and forged a role as the largest cloud kitchen platform for its own virtual restaurants in the UAE.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Thought Leaders

How Can a Working Mother Be Successful These Days? 6 Strategies for Success as an Entrepreneur and Parent

In a perfect world, being a parent and being a business owner wouldn't conflict with each other. But the world is far from perfect, so this busy mother of five had to reenvision and redefine what it means to her to succeed in her two most important roles.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh