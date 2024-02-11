The Giorgio Armani Made to Measure service has introduced a new and updated complete digital configuration system –the first of its kind in the world of luxury fashion– for garment customization.

Image courtesy Giorgio Armani.

The innovative system makes use of latest-generation 3D technology to give clients access to the Giorgio Armani Made to Measure atelier, as well as the creative process to "construct" complete looks by combining different models, materials, and unique details.

The initial virtual design process will be followed up by a video consultation or a boutique appointment, where the client will be assisted and advised by highly qualified personnel in order to finalize their choices.

Image courtesy Giorgio Armani.

Note here that the Made to Measure configurator allows clients to select not only formal suits, jackets, coats, evening wear, and shirts, but also casual looks including leather jackets, t-shirts, and denim pieces, choosing even the model, material, lining, and type of button.

