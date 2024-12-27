Sarah Saddouk, Director of Innovation at Entrepreneur Middle East, on why Naäma Beach Villas & Spa in Fujairah is a sanctuary that reset the innovative mindset.

As the Director of Innovation at Entrepreneur Middle East, I am constantly engaged in crafting programs that inspire creativity, foster entrepreneurial growth, and challenge conventional thinking. But even for those of us immersed in innovation and entrepreneurship, the endless cycle of decisions and responsibilities can cloud clarity and stifle new ideas. My recent experience at Naäma Beach Villas & Spa in Fujairah, accompanied by my team, was a profound reminder of the importance of stepping away to recalibrate and reset the mindset.

In our experiential capacity building programs, we emphasize the significance of finding environments that encourage reflection and inspire out-of-the-box thinking. Naäma Beach Villas & Spa embodies this philosophy, offering more than just luxury—it's a sanctuary designed for inspiration.

How Naäma Beach Villas & Spa helped my team and I reset

Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is not just a getaway; it's a carefully curated experience where the mind, body, and spirit align. Here's how our visit helped us reset:

A space for reflection and big ideas

The serene ambiance of the villas, complete with calming interiors and private pools, provided the perfect environment for collective reflection. My team and I spent hours brainstorming and discussing new strategies, free from the distractions of daily life. This unstructured time encouraged us to explore bold ideas for future programs.

Wellness as a foundation for creativity

We all indulged in transformative treatments at ESPA, which lifted the mental fog we didn't even realize we were carrying. A head, neck, and shoulder massage paired with the serene environment left us recharged and focused—essential qualities for tackling our daily innovative projects.

The inspiration of nature

Fujairah's rugged mountains and pristine coastline became a shared source of inspiration. Hiking at sunrise and observing the interplay of light and landscape provided fresh perspectives, reminding us of the interconnectedness that innovation often requires. These moments in nature not only rejuvenated us individually but also strengthened our collective energy as a team.

Intentional dining for deeper connection

Dining at Naäma wasn't just about enjoying exquisite meals; it became an opportunity for deeper connection and meaningful discussions. Whether savoring charcoal-grilled dishes at Aseela or enjoying quiet moments over coffee at Nafourah Lounge, these experiences nurtured mindfulness and collaboration among the team.

Source: Naama Beach Villas & Spa

What sets Naäma Beach Villas & Spa apart for innovators

As someone deeply invested in creating transformative experiences for others, I was impressed by how Naäma's intentional design supported both individual creativity and team synergy.

Nature and luxury in harmony

The seamless integration of Fujairah's natural beauty and Naäma's sophisticated design created an environment where ideas flourished both individually and collectively. Holistic well-being

From personalized wellness treatments to active exploration opportunities, Naäma balances relaxation and energy renewal—key for sparking innovative ideas as a team. Tailored experiences

Whether through curated dining or bespoke outdoor adventures, Naäma encouraged us to craft a journey that mirrored the unique nature of our team's innovation process. Encouragement of stillness and collaboration

Every corner of Naäma invited stillness and reflection, while the shared spaces fostered meaningful team conversations that drove meaningful change.

Tips for innovators and teams to reset in spaces like Naäma Beach Villas & Spa



Naäma offered my team and me the tools to recharge and reconnect with our purpose. Here's how innovators and teams can leverage similar retreats:

Embrace stillness: Create moments for both individual reflection and team brainstorming—stillness often unlocks the best ideas.

Create moments for both individual reflection and team brainstorming—stillness often unlocks the best ideas. Invest in wellness: Prioritize physical and mental health to sharpen focus and creativity across the team.

Prioritize physical and mental health to sharpen focus and creativity across the team. Engage with nature: Explore the outdoors to gain new perspectives and foster team bonding.

Explore the outdoors to gain new perspectives and foster team bonding. Reflect with purpose: Use quiet time to reassess goals, strategies, and next steps, both individually and as a team.

Use quiet time to reassess goals, strategies, and next steps, both individually and as a team. Slow down: Resist the urge to fill every moment with activity. Allow space for ideas to emerge naturally, both for individuals and the group.

Source: Naama Beach Villas & Spa

Verdict: We loved it!

Naäma Beach Villas & Spa isn't just a luxurious escape—it's a catalyst for transformation. As the Director of Innovation for Entrepreneur.com, I left Naäma with my team, feeling a renewed sense of clarity, collaboration, and purpose. Together, we were ready to lead with fresh ideas and perspectives, inspired by the stillness and beauty we experienced.

For leaders, innovators, and teams alike, spaces like Naäma are invaluable. They remind us that progress isn't always about moving forward; sometimes, it's about pausing, reflecting, and rediscovering the passion that drives us. When the noise of the world fades, the path to innovation becomes clear—for individuals and teams alike.