Paradigm is a new podcast by Entrepreneur TV Middle East that explores success paradigms in the dynamic world of business and entrepreneurship. Each episode uncovers the triumphs and challenges of industry pioneers, delving into the unique perspectives, strategies, and philosophies that redefine traditional notions of success.

Paradigm's pilot episode features Jigar Sagar, the visionary founder of Triliv, who is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience influencing the business landscape of the UAE. His entrepreneurial journey began in his youth, guided by his father who introduced him to the business world. This early exposure came through working at his father's gold retail store in Sharjah's Gold Souk, igniting a passion for entrepreneurship that set the foundation for his future endeavors.

Sagar's academic background in finance and accounting provided a solid base for his diverse career. He gained valuable experience across various industries, including startups, call centres, and banks. His entrepreneurial path was further solidified when he joined Creative Zone as its finance director. Driven by his passion for finance, he founded a bookkeeping and financial services entity, which marked the start of his involvement with over 15 companies spanning multiple sectors. Jigar's versatile skillset and self-awareness have been key to his success across different industries.

In the interview, Sagar offers invaluable insights on staying updated with industry trends, motivating and guiding teams, and the importance of genuine professional connections. He also discusses his company's digital innovation journey while maintaining a human touch, alongside his perspectives on corporate ethics in the evolving business scene of the Gulf region. His extensive entrepreneurial experience reflects a continuous pursuit of growth, innovation, and dedication to shaping the UAE's business landscape, with a story that serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and established business leaders alike.

