From the applications that are sent in, only 10 finalists will be chosen to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges on September 25, 2023 at Abu Dhabi.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) 2023, an annual hospitality investment conference that brings together industry leaders and senior decision-makers, has opened applications for its startup pitching competition, The Startup Den. Startups in the hospitality industry can register for the contest by August 28, 2023 on its official website page.

The FHS 2023 will be held at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island from September 25-27, 2023, and will be organized by The Bench, a global entity that specializes in hosting hospitality investment and aviation development business events.The Startup Den too has been curated by The Bench, and will be held at the same venue on September 25, 2023.

From the applications that are sent in, only 10 finalists will be chosen to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges, comprising industry experts as well as investors. Each finalist will be given five minutes to present the startup's concept, business model and other relevant information, followed by a two-minute round wherein the judges will ask questions pertaining to the presentation.

The Startup Den panel of judges is expected to include Jordan Bray, Vice President and UAE Director, Plug and Play, Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner, Plus Venture Capital (+VC), Jonathan Worsley, Chairman and CEO, The Bench, and Mark Zawacki, co-founder and Managing Director, Techne Infiniti Ventures.

The participating startups stand to gain plenty of benefits from the Startup Den, including incubation, mentorship, and/or funding opportunities. Each of the 10 finalists will also be provided with a complimentary ticket to attend the Future Hospitality Summit 2024.

This edition of Startup Den follows the second edition of FHS' KSA-centric Startup Den that was held in Riyadh in May 2023.

For more information on FHS 2023's upcoming Startup Den in Abu Dhabi, click here.

Related: Priceless Advantages: Why We Need To Nurture Emirati Talent In The Hospitality Industry