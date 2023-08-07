Calling All Hospitality Startups: Apply For Future Hospitality Summit's Startup Den Competition This Year By August 28, 2023 From the applications that are sent in, only 10 finalists will be chosen to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges on September 25, 2023 at Abu Dhabi.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Future Hospitality Summit

The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) 2023, an annual hospitality investment conference that brings together industry leaders and senior decision-makers, has opened applications for its startup pitching competition, The Startup Den. Startups in the hospitality industry can register for the contest by August 28, 2023 on its official website page.

The FHS 2023 will be held at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island from September 25-27, 2023, and will be organized by The Bench, a global entity that specializes in hosting hospitality investment and aviation development business events.The Startup Den too has been curated by The Bench, and will be held at the same venue on September 25, 2023.

From the applications that are sent in, only 10 finalists will be chosen to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges, comprising industry experts as well as investors. Each finalist will be given five minutes to present the startup's concept, business model and other relevant information, followed by a two-minute round wherein the judges will ask questions pertaining to the presentation.

The Startup Den panel of judges is expected to include Jordan Bray, Vice President and UAE Director, Plug and Play, Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner, Plus Venture Capital (+VC), Jonathan Worsley, Chairman and CEO, The Bench, and Mark Zawacki, co-founder and Managing Director, Techne Infiniti Ventures.

The participating startups stand to gain plenty of benefits from the Startup Den, including incubation, mentorship, and/or funding opportunities. Each of the 10 finalists will also be provided with a complimentary ticket to attend the Future Hospitality Summit 2024.

This edition of Startup Den follows the second edition of FHS' KSA-centric Startup Den that was held in Riyadh in May 2023.

For more information on FHS 2023's upcoming Startup Den in Abu Dhabi, click here.

Related: Priceless Advantages: Why We Need To Nurture Emirati Talent In The Hospitality Industry
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Hospitality

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How to Master the Art of Digital Marketing in 2023

Digital marketing is no longer just about being creative — it's about understanding your audience on a deeper level and leveraging data to make informed decisions.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Finance

Infographic: The Surge Of Mega-Round Investments In The MENA

The growth of funding in the MENA region has exceeded US$4 billion in both 2021 and 2022, and the number of mega-rounds of $300 million or more has seen an increasing trend with three seen in 2021, and six in 2022, including two scaleups listing on stock exchanges.

By Ashok Raman
Fundraising

5 Innovative Ways for Entrepreneurs to Raise Capital in Today's Market

Entrepreneurs are facing a rapidly evolving market that requires them to adapt quickly. Discover how these trailblazers are raising funds and learn how you can do the same.

By Ken Wisnefski
Business Ideas

Mobile Business Ideas to Make Money on Wheels

Discover mobile business ideas for the modern age and learn how to leverage flexibility and innovation for on-the-go profits.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Our Brains Will Never Be The Same Again After Remote Work. Forcing Your Employees To Readapt to The Office Is Not The Answer.

The shift to remote work during the pandemic has not only changed our daily routines but also had profound effects on our brains and made us more susceptible to distractions when we return to the traditional office environment.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Growth Strategies

Volkswagen Middle East And Q-Auto Partner With Qatar Business Incubator Center To Run A Hackathon For Startups In The Mobility Industry

Operating under the theme of digital transformation and mobility, the hackathon invited professionals, graduates, and early-stage startups to address challenges posed by the mobility industry.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff