Nominations Now Open For The Tech Innovation Awards 2022 Happening On November 3, 2022 In Dubai

Nominations are now open for the Tech Innovation Awards 2022, an event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East that aims to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's tech and innovation ecosystem.

The invitation-only event, which is sponsored by du, in5, and Kapturise, will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Sofitel The Obelisk in Dubai, and it will see the leaders of the regional tech industry come together for a gala ceremony.

In its second edition, the Tech Innovation Awards will be presented in a number of categories- these include:

- SME Tech Company Of The Year

- Best Tech Project In The Public Sector

- Best Tech Project In The Private Sector

- AI Solution Of The Year

- Fintech Company Of The Year

- Property Software Company Of The Year

- Future Of Payments Company Of The Year

- Foodtech Company Of The Year

- Tech Entrepreneur Of The Year

- Tech Visionary Award

- The Most Innovative Tech Solution

- Cloud Solutions Provider Of The Year

- Best System Integrator Of The Year

- Most Innovative Healthcare Solution Of The Year

- Disruptor Of The Year

- Cybersecurity Firm Of The Year

- Digital Transformation Firm Of The Year

- Best Logistics Solution Of The Year

- Industrial Tech Company Of The Year

- Best Tech Solutions Provider For SMEs

- Best E-Government Solution

- Best Mobility Solutions Provider

- Best Solution For Mobile Networks

- Smart Tech Design Solution Of The Year

Nominations for the Tech Innovation Awards 2022 can be submitted through the event's official website, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process. The deadline for entries is October 31, 2022.

For any further enquiries, please email mahdi@bncpublishing.net.