UAE Telco Du Strengthens Partnership With Community Initiative Fazaa At GITEX GLOBAL 2022

UAE telco du has strengthened its partnership with Fazaa, a social initiative that aims to develop social interdependence and maintain effective bonds of solidarity within the UAE community, through a memorandum of understanding it signed with the entity at GITEX GLOBAL 2022.

Fazaa, which offers a range of exclusive services to employees of the UAE Ministry of Interior, government, and semi-governmental entities, strives to offer the finest services and the greatest beneﬁts to its members and their families as a monthly subscription.

The new agreement between Fazaa and du will see the latter offer exclusive mobile offers and benefits to the latter's members across the UAE. At the same time, Fazaa will assist du in communicating exclusive mobile offers to all of its one million members through social media and SMS campaigns.

"At du, we continue to work with government and industry partners to bring the community together and help them stay connected," Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said. "To achieve this, we have taken the strategic decision to strengthen our partnership with Fazaa, ensuring unmatched value for cardholders. We look forward to our members enjoying the major, transformative benefits of this partnership enhancement and the opportunities this collaboration will bring to the UAE community."

On his part, Ahmed Buharoon, General Manager at Fazaa, said, "Our partnership with du is driven by the telco's commitment to empowering government initiatives to enable further economic growth in the UAE. Together, we offer members exclusive access to a variety of discounts and plans that improve their quality of life through added value and convenience."