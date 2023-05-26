The group's new slogan "Realize More" reflects its growth from one of Egypt's first pure-play, independent investment banks to a financial group that now serves people of all income levels and companies of all sizes across 12 markets through the expertise of over 7,100 employees.

Egypt-headquartered EFG Hermes Holding has rebranded itself as EFG Holding in a bid to signal the group's expansion across three verticals, including investment bank EFG Hermes, non-bank financial institutions platform EFG finance, and commercial bank aiBANK. In addition, the EFG Hermes Foundation will also be renamed as the EFG Foundation.

"In recent years, the company's business model has significantly evolved as we diversified our product offering and geographical presence to better serve our growing client base and to create value for our shareholders," said EFG Holding Group CEO Karim Awad, in a statement. "It is this strategy that has allowed us to build what is now a financial powerhouse that provides businesses of all sizes and people of all income levels with the tools and access to finance that they need to live better lives, build their businesses, and drive sustainable change in the communities in which we live and work. It is the optimal time to transform our brand to capture the breadth and magnitude of our product and service universe as well as reflect the resilience of our growth strategy."

The holding company confirmed in a statement that the change in its brand name will not impact the current management structure and reporting lines, day-to-day operations, or the level of support and cross-selling that will continue between the group's three verticals and the level of support provided by the holding company.